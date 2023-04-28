NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Wes Lee vs. Drew Gulak for the NXT North American Championship

-Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

-Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey

Powell's POV: The NXT Women's Tag Team Title match was added on Smackdown after Fyre and Dawn were drafted to Smackdown. If Gacy wins, The Dyad will get a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles. If Coffey wins, The Dyad won't be allowed to challenge for the tag titles as long as they are held by Gallus. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center.