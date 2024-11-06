NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s 2300 Arena show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Trick Williams and Bubba Ray Dudley vs. Ethan Page and Ridge Holland

-Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Zaria, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx in a ten-woman tag match

-Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

-Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice in a hardcore match with Dawn Marie as special referee

-NXT GM Ava will make an announcement

Powell’s POV: Rob Van Dam, Nunzio (a/k/a Little Guido), and Francine are also scheduled to appear. NXT will be live tonight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. The show was moved from Tuesday night for one week due to election night in the United States and will run head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. It’s worth noting that I have the show set to record weekly and had to manually record this episode on my DVR, so you may need to do the same. Join John Moore for his live review as the show airs on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).