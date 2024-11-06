TKO third quarter earnings report and call, AEW Dynamite in Manchester and NXT in Philadelphia (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite and Collision poll results and grade, Ken Patera, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Nick Aldis, Fred Yehi, Sky Low Low

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TKO will release the 2024 third quarter earnings report today. Executives Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro will host a conference call to discuss the report today at 4CT/5ET. I will have live notes regarding the WWE related items.

-AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Manchester, New Hampshire at SNHU Arena. The show includes Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Pac and Claudio Castagnoli. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT will air live tonight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. The show includes Trick Williams and Bubba Ray Dudley vs. Ethan Page and Ridge Holland. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite in Manchester and NXT in Philadelphia. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 39 percent of the voters. F finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave Dynamite a B grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision received a B grade for an enjoyable episode. We did not have a live review and therefore we did not run a post show poll.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ken Patera is 81.

-Hiroyo Matsumoto is 38.

-Nick Aldis is 38.

-Fred Yehi is 31.

-The late Sky Low Low (a/k/a Marcel Gauthier) died at age 70 on November 6, 1998.