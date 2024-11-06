AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s head-to-head battle with NXT

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Pac and Claudio Castagnoli

-Malakai Black vs. Adam Cole

-Jamie Hayter vs. Penelope Ford

-Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith vs. Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kyle O’Reilly in a Fight Without Honor

-Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher vs. Ricochet and a mystery partner

-Christian Cage and Hook meet face-to-face

-“The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP appear

Powell’s POV: FTR vs. House of Black in a qualifier for the four-way AEW Tag Team Title match at Full Gear has been announced for the November 13 edition of Dynamite. Tonight’s Dynamite will be live from Manchester, New Hampshire at SNHU Arena and will air head-to-head with NXT. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).