Cash Wheeler arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, AEW statement

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cash Wheeler (Daniel Wheeler) was arrested in Orange County and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. Wheeler was released from jail on Friday after posting a $2,500 bond.

AEW issued the following statement to ProWrestling.net on Friday: “AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. He is fully cooperating with local authorities.”

Powell’s POV: I put in a request for Wheeler’s arrest report and hope to have more details soon. It’s unclear how Wheeler’s arrest will affect his upcoming bookings, including the All In event in London, England. H/T to Jay Reddick of OrlandoSentinel.com.