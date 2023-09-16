AEW Collision results (9/16): Powell’s live review of Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks and Big Bill, FTR vs. Iron Savages for the AEW Tag Team Titles, Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker for the TBS Title

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 14)

State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center

Aired live September 16, 2023 on TNT

[Hour One] Collision opened with brief promos from Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli, Ricky Starks and Big Bill, Kris Statlander, Britt Baker, and The Acclaimed… The Collision opening aired… Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary.

Ring announcer Bobby Cruise delivered the introductions for the opening match with the team of Ricky Starks and Big Bill made the initial entrance. Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli followed…

1. Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Kelly pointed out that Bill still had Jon Moxley’s blood on hits boots from their match at AEW Dynamite. Nigel said it was Big Bill and “Little Brittle Bryan” starting the match. The heel duo isolated Danielson and were dominating him heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Castagnoli eventually tagged in and hit Bill with twenty uppercuts in the corner. Castagnoli followed up with a clothesline and then hoisted up Bill and executed a TKO for a near fall. Bill came right back with a chokeslam for a near fall of his own.

Starks checked in and ended up taking The Swing, which led to another two count. Castagnoli put Starks in the Sharpshooter. Bill broke it up. Danielson returned and sent Bill to ringside before hitting him with a suicide dive. Starks came back with a DDT on Castagnoli for a close near fall.

Danielson threw a series of kicks at Starks, who ducked the finale kick and rolled Danielson into a pin for a two count. Danielson immediately went for the LeBell Lock, but Starks escaped and then catapulted Danielson into the ropes. Bill hit Danielson from ringside. Starks speared Danielson and covered him for a two count.

Danielson rallied and went up top, but Bill crotched him from the floor. Castagnoli hit Bill with a running uppercut, but then Bill sent him over the barricade. In the ring, Danielson crotched Starks on the top rope and then went for a suplex, but Starks countered in mid-air and landed on Danielson for a two count. While the referee was paying attention to what was happening at ringside, Starks low-blowed Danielson and then hit him with the Roshambo for the win.

Ricky Starks and Big Bill defeated Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli in 16:30.

After the match, Castagnoli chased off the heels with a chair and then checked on Danielson…

Powell’s POV: A good tag match with the right finish. Starks needed to get his win back on Danielson after putting him over in the strap match. I’m still a little surprised that AEW didn’t flip Starks babyface once CM Punk was fired, but he is a good heel and I like his alliance with Big Bill.

Footage aired of Swerve Strickland issuing a challenge on behalf of Mogul Embassy to The Young Bucks and Hangman Page for the Grand Slam event…

The Buck and Page stood on the Collision set and called for Mogul Embassy to put their ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles on the line…

The broadcast team announced Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. The Young Bucks and Hangman Page for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles for Friday’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage. They also hyped the AEW Tag Title for later in this episode… [C]

A Powerhouse Hobbs video aired. He said the next title of The Book of Hobbs is destruction and no one is safe. He said he was talking about inflicting physical and mental pain…

A Miro video package aired. He referred to Hobbs as a son of a bitch. He said he broke Hobbs’ back in their match and yet it didn’t make him humble, so they will have to meet up somewhere down the line. Miro turned his focus to his wife and said she delivered temptation when he was at his weakest. Miro said every time he tries to step away from her, she pulls him back. He said it’s not his fault that her absence from the world left all the people godless. Miro said they pray to him now and if one of them doesn’t want to be redeemed, he will pack them in pine boxes…

The Iron Savages and Jacked Jameson made their entrance. Jameson spoke on his way to the ring and then FTR’s entrance followed. Jameson taunted Harwood about being flabby and pinched his belly. FTR hit the Shatter Machine on Jameson, and then they were attacked by the challengers to start the match…

2. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Iron Savages” Bronson and Boulder (w/Jacked Jameson) for the AEW Tag Titles. The Iron Savages were dominant to start. Harwood avoided a second rope moonsault from Boulder. FTR hit the Shatter Machine on Bear. Harwood superplexed Boulder and then Wheeler splashed and pinned him…

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated “Iron Savages” Bronson and Boulder in 3:25 to retain the AEW Tag Titles.

After the match, “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry entered the ring and were mentioned by name by Kelly. “Who?” McGuinness asked. It appeared that the Workhorsemen made sure they are next in line for an open challenge title match, and “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis were shown watching it all play out on a backstage monitor…

Powell’s POV: The crowd clearly didn’t buy the Iron Savages as a threat given how flat they were while they were getting the early offense. The Savages and Jameson have been on Rampage, but they really haven’t been given a proper introduction. I assume I’ll be writing something similar about The Workhorsemen, who spend most of their time working on ROH.

Backstage, a production worker stepped in front of the camera and said “Take 22” and clapped his hands, and then someone else counted down Lexi Nair, who then interviewed Keith Lee. They were quickly interrupted by Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty. Taylor said Moriarty is the best technical wrestler in the world and the newest member of Shane Taylor Promotions. Taylor recalled Lee saying anyone who faces him in singles competition should run. Taylor said he doesn’t run and Lee knows that. Lee said he also knows about Taylor’s mistakes and said that not running would soon be one…

Powell’s POV: Take 22? That was embarrassing. Anyway, if they are going to play on the history between Lee and Taylor, then hopefully they will take the time to dig into the ROH archives and tell the story properly. No, a 30-40 second video package isn’t enough.

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn made their entrance. Max Caster rapped and worked in a line about Penn State winning in football. John Silver informed the trio that the contract they signed read that Caster and Gunn were banned from ringside…

3. John Silver vs. Anthony Bowens. As Bowens was sending off his partners, Silver jumped him from behind to start the match. Silver had the advantage heading into a PIP break. [C]