AEW Dynamite results (8/13): Barnett’s live review of AEW World Champion Hangman Page and MJF meet, Adam Copeland vs. Stokely Hathaway, Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 306)

August 13, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio, at Andrew J Brady Music Center

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

Excalibur welcomed the TV audience to the show as MJF made his ring entrance. Tony Schiavone and Taz joined in at the commentary desk. Footage was shown of MJF’s post match beatdown on Mark Briscoe, and Hangman Page’s subsequent intervention. Hangman then made his way out to the ring. Excalibur noted that no physicality was allowed during this confrontation.

MJF opened and said that Hangman is the main character and he is the main antagonist. He told Page that he’s vulnerable when he’s angry, and he even lost his first AEW title defense because of him. MJF said the only reason he’s still champion is because he hasn’t decided to break him yet. Page erupted and said that he couldn’t break him any more than he can break free of his 80s movie douchebag shtick. Page continued and said that MJF keeps calling him Seabiscuit, but he’s a dumbass because Seabiscuit wins at the end of the story.

He continued and said that MJF can either earn a title shot or cash in his contract, and unless he wanted to do one of those he could sit in the back. MJF replied that Hangman wants to talk about moral character, and the fans say he did nothing wrong and treat him like a God. He then said screw their God, because if God is all knowing then he can’t be all good. MJF said he would expose Page as a fraud, and a weak minded alcoholic little boy. He then said he would break the spell page has cast on these people, and at the PPV he would defeat their god and crucify him.

Page responded that he’s the first person to acknowledge his flaws, even if the people look past them. He told MJF that he talks as if he already has a title shot, but he doesn’t because he refuses to take his shot. Hangman pressed MJF and said that he won’t because he wants an insurance policy since he knows he doesn’t have what it takes to beat him. He claimed that MJF prides himself on being an AEW Day 1 guy, and he knows AEW is about being All In, and goaded him into taking his shot. He called him an insecure, gutless coward, and MJF got pissed off enough to announce he was cashing in his contract for Forbidden Door.

Page told him he would see him at Forbidden Door, and called him a dumbass before leaving the ring. Elsewhere, Jon Moxley was seen outside the arena and said that whatever Darby Allin thinks is happening at Forbidden Door isn’t happening. He then made his ring entrance. He was followed by Kevin Knight, who was accompanied by Speedball Mike Bailey.

My Take: Interesting to see MJF already challenging for the title at Forbidden Door. It seems too early for Page to be seriously in peril for the title. A solid promo from both guys but it didn’t really cover any new ground character wise despite the newsworthy match announcement.

1. Kevin Knight vs. Jon Moxley: They traded blows early on. Moxley attempted a Texas Cloverleaf, but Knight shoved him off and the action ended up on the outside. Moxley gained control and beat him down against the barricade. Knight fired back with a big dropkick. Moxley gouged his eyes. They ended up battling on the elevated stage, where Knight dumped Moxley back into the ringside area. He then attempted a flying senton, but Moxley evaded and Knight hit the floor…[c]

Moxley remained in control as the show returned. They began to trade punches, until Moxley took a bite out of Moxley’s forearm. Knight fired back with a dropkick, and then bit Moxley’s arm in return. They battled into the corner and Knight was able to deliver a superplex. Both men were down. Moxley returned fire with a cutter a moment later and then set up for a Gotch style piledriver. Knight reversed into a jackknife pin and covered for a near fall. He then followed up with a sit out powerbomb for another near fall.

Knight delivered a DDT and climbed up to the top. He went for the UFO splash, but Moxley got his knees up. Moxley applied a Darce Choke, and Knight was forced to tap out.

Jon Moxley defeated Kevin Knight at 13:19

After the match, Moxley initially refused to release the hold. Speedball got involved, and was quickly attacked by Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir. Darby Allin made the save, and delivered a shot with his skateboard to Wheeler Yuta. Marina Shafir cleared the ring, and Darby placed Wheeler in a body bag. He then climbed up top for a Coffin Drop, but Claudio Castagnoli intercepted him. He then pummeled Darby and took Wheeler out of the body bag. Claudio delivered a suplex and placed Darby into the body bag, and followed up with an airplane spin before throwing him down onto the mat.

Wheeler Yuta returned to the ring with a chair and they took Darby out of the bag to wrap it around his neck. Before Claudio could stomp onto the chair, Will Ospreay appeared and made the save. He took out Claudio and threw him over the barricade, and then delivered a Hidden Blade to Yuta. Ospreay then got the microphone and told the Death Riders to meet him and his friends in a lights out Cage Match in London at Forbidden Door.

The announce team then tossed to a video package for Stokely Hathaway vs. Adam Copeland. Afterward, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone made her way out to the ring for the next match…[c]

My Take: The opening match lacked any mystery about the outcome, but was well worked. The Will Ospreay situation makes the somber promo he delivered after the All In PPV even more confusing. If he’s not hurt enough to be gone more than a few weeks, why make a big scene out of it?

Skye Blue and Thekla made their entrance along with Julia Hart. They were followed by Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and WIllow Nightingale. Timeless Toni Storm’s music hit and she was shown in the crowd. Athena was then shown in another part of the arena.

2. Mercedes Mone, Thekla, and Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, and Alex Windsor: Skye Blue and Alex Windsor started the match. Windsor got an early advantage early on. Some rapid fire tags took place, and we ended up with Aminata and Mercedes in the ring. Aminata took over on offense and landed her signature “Chocolate Kisses”. Alex Windsor then tagged in and delivered some elbows. Julia Hart provided a distraction from the floor, and Mercedes landed a backstabber. The heels then cut off Windsor in their corner and began beating her down…[c]

Willow entered the match after the break and delivered a Death Valley Driver to Skye Blue. Aminata then delivered a neckbreaker to Thekla. Windsor delivered a Blue Thunder Bomb to Skye Blue. Willow and Aminata then splashed all three heels in the corner. Willow made a cover on Thekla for a near fall. Windsor and Mercedes tagged into the match, and Windsor quickly took her down and applied a Sharpshooter.

Mercedes escaped and made a tag to Skye Blue. She entered the match and delivered a kick to Windsor. She shrugged it off and took down Blue with a Double Leg and applied a Sharpshooter. Blue was forced to tap out.

Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, and Alex Windsor defeated Mercedes Mone, Thekla, and Skye Blue at 9:35

After the match, Athena and Toni Storm brawled in the crowd. Mercedes attacked Windsor after the bell, and Athena and Toni Storm made their way to the ringside area. Storm and Windsor fired back and sent the heels to ringside. Toni then got on the microphone and made a challenge for a tag match next week. She told Athena and Mercedes they better wear something under their kilts, otherwise they would bareback them all over Scotland.

Backstage, Will Ospreay was interviewed by Renee Young. He confirmed that Tony Khan had loved the idea for his lights out cage match, and Hiroshi Tanahashi will tag with himself and Darby Allin at Forbidden Door, along with a few unconfirmed names. Renee asked about his herniated discs, and he acted cagey but said he was fine. Opreay then asked Renee to let her husband know he wanted a chat with him next week in Glasgow.

My Take: Storm is going to work in some sexual innuendo into every segment, so help her God. The Women’s trios match had the crowd but a lot of it went unaired due to the long commercial break in the middle of it.

In the arena, Adam Copeland made his ring entrance, followed by Stokely Hathaway, who was dragged to the ring by AEW security. He tried to escape, but was carried and left in the ring.

3. Stokely Hathaway vs. Adam Copeland: Stokely attempted a spear and bounced off of Copeland like he was a brick house. He attempted a second one to no effect. Copeland then punched him in the face. He then walked to ringside with a microphone and asked the crowd what they thought of Stokely. They said he’s short, bald and gets no hoes. A woman in the crowd confirmed she would not sleep with him. FTR walked out onto the stage and pointed at Copeland. He delivered a spear, and asked the crowd if she should just pin him.

The crowd said no, and he set up for an Impaler DDT. FTR then got involved, but Copeland got the better of both of them. He then lined up to spear Stokely again, but Stokely threw powder in his face. FTR then pummeled him with a microphone, and set up for a spike piledriver. Christian ran down for the save, and came to the ring with Copeland’s spiked club. Cope and Christian.

The match ended in an apparent No Contest at 4:58

Afterward, Copeland and Christian backed into one another and had a stare down. Christian handed him back his weapon, and Copeland gave him a hug. Christian didn’t look thrilled about it, but accepted it. They parted ways but kept looking back at one another…[c]

My Take: The Copeland and Christian reunion is on fast forward. It feels a little unearned at this stage.

A bunch of pyro went off, and then someone announced over the PA that they had no music for the Young Bucks tonight. Video played on the big screens for “Slick Nick” and “Mr. Instant Replay”. They were followed by Josh Alexander and Kyle Fletcher. The opposing team of Tomohiro Ishii, Hologram, Brody King, and Hiromu Takahashi.

4. Brody King, Hiromu Takahashi, Hologram, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Young Bucks, Josh Alexander, and Kyle Fletcher: The Young Bucks took out Brody King early on and sent him to the outside. They then delivered a double superkick to Justin Roberts for refusing to deliver their ring announcements. Hologram flew over the top rope to take out the heels on the floor…[c]

My Take: I continue to get a kick out of the Young Bucks entrance follies.