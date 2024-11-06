Action Wrestling “Under The Lights” results: Vetter’s review of “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. The Skulk, Colby Corino vs. Rico Gonzalez, Darian Bengston vs. Kasey Owens for the TWE Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Action Wrestling “Under The Lights”

Replay available via Independentwrestling.tv

October 4, 2024 in Tyrone, Georgia at Shamrock Park

This was just released on IWTV. This is an outdoor show in a field and the crowd is maybe 200-300. (The crowd grew substantially as we went!)

1. Darian Bengston vs. Kasey Owens for the TWE Title. Bengston recently was on ROH TV in losses to Robbie Eagles and Lance Archer, and he’s a top-tier Georgia-based talent. Kasey is a bit rotund (think Jimmy Lloyd); I’ve seen him here before. Kasey taunted Bengston and asked him to put the TWE Title on the line, and Bengston agreed. Basic offense early on. Basic offense but we have a LOT of kids in the crowd who are eating this up. Darian hit a top-rope corkscrew splash for a nearfall at 6:00. Bengsten hit a flying back elbow and scored the pin. Okay opener.

Darian Bengsten defeated Kasey Owens to retain the TWE Title at 6:30.

2. Damon Stryker vs. Bojack. Bojack is a 350-pound beast and has been a regular in Deadlock Pro Wrestling in North Carolina. My first time seeing Stryker, who is white and average sized, with short, black hair and he came to the ring to Cutting Crew’s “I Just Died in Your Arms Tonight.” Stryker was hesitant to get into the ring. Bojack easily shoved Stryker to the mat. Bojack hit a Pounce at 2:00 that again sent Stryker to the grass. They locked up but Bojack again tossed him across the ring, and down onto the grass. Bojack followed to the grass at 4:00 and hit some loud chops. I LOVE having all these kids in the crowd, and Bojack had them hold back Stryker’s arms so he could chop him some more.

Stryker did a dive through the ropes, but Bojack caught him. Stryker shoved Bojack into the ring post. “That may have saved his life,” a commentator said. In the ring, Stryker began working over Bojack’s left arm. Bojack hit some shoulder tackles and a backbody drop. (It is getting dark already but the ring is remarkably well-lit.) Bojack hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 9:00. Stryker hit an enzuigiri. Bojack hit a Bojack Bomb (sit-out powerbomb) for the pin. Exactly what this should have been.

Bojack defeated Damon Stryker at 10:20.

3. Diego Hill vs. Rob Killjoy. I consider Diego to be a top-20 indy talent. Killjoy is a 20-year veteran and looks like a misfit from Duck Dynasty. Diego got mobbed by the kids. The commentators raved about Diego’s skills. Both are babyfaces and they took turns playing to the fans before they locked up. They traded good reversals, and Diego hit a basement dropkick at 3:00. Killjoy hit a corner dropkick that sent Diego to the grass. Diego hit a flip dive to the grass and turned it into a huracanrana. Diego hit a second-rope corkscrew splash for a nearfall at 5:30.

Killjoy hit a German Suplex. Diego nailed a top-rope Phoenix Splash and they were both down; Diego was slow to make a cover and got a nearfall at 8:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Killjoy hit a Buckle Bomb and a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall at 9:30; the commentators thought that was it. Killjoy hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, and he was frustrated. (I love that these kids are so into it!) Diego nailed a Poison Rana, then another, then his tornado kick! Diego hit a top-rope double-jump corkscrew moonsault for the pin. “What a barnburner there!” a commentator said. Check this out if you have IWTV and you’ll see why I’m so high on Diego.

Diego Hill defeated Rob Killjoy at 11:40.

4. Colby Corino vs. Rico Gonzalez. I swear that Colby is now the spitting image of his father; he wore a blue jacket that reads “King of Old School” on the back. I’ve seen Rico in indies from Chicago and Cleveland to here in the Atlanta suburbs; he’s undersized but talented. Corino got on the mic and was arrogant, telling Rico he was “going to beat him with a headlock.” Rico hit some deep armdrags. They fought to the grass; the kids ran up and all chopped Corino. In the ring, Rico hit a twisting crossbody block for a nearfall at 3:00.

Corino poked the eyes and hit some closed-fist punches, and he grounded Rico with a headlock. Corino hit some loud chops, and he went back to the headlock and he barked at the fans. Rico hit a back suplex at 6:00. Corino hit an Air Raid Crash and got a nearfall. Corino kicked the ropes as Rico re-entered to crotch him. He hit a modified One-Winged Angel, then he locked in a headlock as he got the tainted pin. Okay match; Colby got great heel heat from this crowd.

Colby Corino defeated Rico Gonzalez at 8:55.

5. Bobby Flaco vs. Grayson Pierce. Flaco is the undersized bald dork who waves his arms and gets the crowd going. I don’t think I’ve seen Grayson before; his whole look is EXACTLY what Adam Rose looked like in his WWE run — long, flowing hair and tinted glasses. Flaco rode his mini-bike to the ring to make the point he’s an even bigger geek than I thought. Flaco hit a top-rope missile dropkick on Pierce to open. He hit a crossbody block for a nearfall, then a baseball slide dropkick. Pierce hit a forward Finlay Roll, then a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 1:30.

Flaco hit a series of knee lifts to the gut, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 4:30. Pierce hit a neckbreaker in the ropes at 6:00 and they both fell to the grass. Flaco superkicked a heel manager. He got on his mini-bike and ran over one of the heels. In the ring, Flaco hit a top-rope flying stunner for the pin. The crowd loves Flaco; I don’t get it, but they do. Okay match.

Bobby Flaco defeated Grayson Pierce at 8:36.

* They somehow lost commentary. We can still hear music, the sounds, the fans, but no commentary.

6. Damyan Tangra vs. Suge D. I don’t think I’ve seen Tangra; he’s white with brown hair and of average size. Suge D, of course, was dubbed “Pineapple Pete” by Chris Jericho during the pandemic-era AEW tapings. Suge D bailed and started walking to the back, so the ref started to count him out; Suge D raced back in to avoid a count out. Tangra hit a standing neckbreaker at 2:30. Tangra hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. Suge D hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Tangra hit a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall, then another suplex for a nearfall, and they were both down. Tangra hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a believable nearfall. Suge D hit Tangra in the head with a title belt and scored the cheap pin.

Suge D defeated Damyan Tangra at 9:22.

7. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. “The Skulk” Liam Grey and Adrian Alanis. You might have seen The Skulk in some EVOLVE shows, as well as many of the AEW tapings in Jacksonville during the pandemic era. Dean opened against Grey, and Shawn hit some dropkicks and deep armdrags. Adrian got in and hit a flying back elbow on Carlie at 2:00. Carlie hit a dropkick, and the Skulk went to the ground to regroup. In the ring, Liam hit a bodyslam on Carlie, and the Skulk began working Bravo over and kept him grounded.

Liam hit a backbreaker over his knee at 6:00, and he applied a sleeper. Alanis hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Liam hit a guillotine leg drop at 8:30, and he tossed Carlie through the ropes to the ground. All four fought on the grass. (This is where they need one security guard, to back the kids up.) Alanis ‘accidentally kicked a fan,’ right on cue on my warning. Back in the ring, Dean finally got the hot tag at 11:30 and he hit some clotheslines. Dean hit a second-rope flying clothesline for a nearfall.

Alanis grabbed Dean’s ankle and crotched him in the corner. Liam hit a Lungblower to the chest, then a flying crossbody block for a nearfall at 13:30. Dean hit a DDT and suddenly everyone was down. All four got up and traded punches. The Infantry hit stereo discus forearm strikes. Carlie hit a Mafia Kick while Dean was hitting a Russian Leg Sweep and they scored the pin. The kids surrounded the ring and pounded on the mat. That is a fun post-match reaction. Good match to close the show, but there was zero mystery over who was going over.

Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo defeated Liam Grey and Adrian Alanis at 15:54.

Final Thoughts: I am consistent on this… I’ll take a show filled with kids in the crowd, screaming at all the heels for their cheating, over a room filled with blood-thirsty adults shouting swear words at the wrestlers any day of the week. We need more wrestling shows like this one. (The hypothetical 35-year-old mom who took her 8- and 10-year-old boys will bring them back to the next show.) Diego-Killjoy easily stole the show and I recommend it, especially if you have read my praise for Diego but haven’t seen him in action. The main event takes second; we’ve all seen how good the Infantry are, and the Skulk showed they have been a good team for years. I’ll go with the Bojack match for third, as I love a good big-man match.