Action Wrestling “It’s All In The Game” results: Vetter’s review of Tim Bosby vs. Darian Bengston for the Action Title, Kasey Owens vs. Mad Dog Connelly, Adam Priest vs. Grayson Pierce

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Action Wrestling “It’s All In The Game”

September 19, 2025, in Fayetteville, Georgia, at Line Creek Bus Barn

Released September 21, 2025, on Independentwrestling.tv

Fayetteville is located south of Atlanta; it appears to be just outside the Atlanta metro area. This is a tavern with the ring pushed up against one wall; I’ve seen shows from this room before. The crowd was maybe 150-200. The lights were on and it’s easy to see. John Mosely, who has done some GCW commentary of late, provided the commentary here. Heel manager Dylan Hales joined commentary for several matches and I really enjoy what he brings to the table.

* The show opened with footage from a prior show, where Darian Bengston challenged Tim Bosby to a title match at the show that is now about to begin!

1. The OXP vs. Shimbashi. Shimbashi is a Texas-based talent so he’s traveled a bit to be here; he was just in West Coast Pro in San Francisco a few weeks ago, too. I think I’ve seen OXP once; he is young and wore a full-body futuristic karate outfit. Basic reversals early on. Shimbashi knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, and he flexed. OXP hit a huracanrana. They brawled to the floor at 2:00, and Shimbashi accidentally chopped the ring post.

In the ring, Shimbashi tossed him lawn dart-style into the middle turnbuckle at 3:30, and he took control and stomped on the rookie in the corner. OHP went for a crossbody block, but Shimbashi caught him and slammed him for a nearfall at 6:00. DXP fired up and hit some karate-style kicks and punches, and the crowd was behind him. He spun out of the ropes and hit a spin kick to the side of the head for the pin. Decent opener.

The OXP defeated Shimbashi at 8:52.

* Outside, McKenzie Marshall interviewed Corinne Jay, who just turned 18! Corrine has short curly hair and made me think of former WWE diva Layla El and a wide smile comparable to Willow Nightengale; she doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet, and she’s clearly new. She’s excited for her match tonight.

2. Alexandra Quinn vs. Corinne Joy. My first time seeing both women, and a commentator said it’s the Fayetteville debut for both. Quinn wore a green one-piece, and she’s a bit thicker; she also doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet. Quinn immediately tied up the left arm; it’s immediately clear how green both women are. Corinne went for a headscissors takedown to the floor that was ugly and she smacked down hard on the cement floor. She popped to her feet and was okay, but frankly, I wouldn’t have been surprised if she had chipped a tooth on that landing.

They got into the ring; Quinn is the heel, and she was in charge and stomped on the smaller Joy. Quinn hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:30, and she applied a half-crab, but Joy powered out. Joy hit some spin kicks that were at three-quarters speed. Corinne hit a headscissors takedown that sent Quinn’s head into the turnbuckle, then Corrine hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 6:30. Quinn hit a Flatliner, then a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a believable nearfall. Joy hit a doublestomp to the chest, then a stunner for the pin. Okay action. Again, while they are clearly quite green, they worked hard and they made it work. Joy has the right look, and I definitely want to see more.

Corinne Joy defeated Alexandra Quinn at 7:47.

3. Mr. Danger vs. Spectre. Danger is a thin Black high-flyer and he’s competed on a lot of GCW shows on the East Coast in the past two years. I don’t think I’ve seen Spectre before; he’s white and wore black with a big red splash on his shirt, and he has messy face paint. The crowd was fully behind Danger (he has the same frame and build as ROH’s Cheeseburger). Danger hit a springboard kick to the jaw, then a flip dive to the floor, and that popped the crowd. He hit a guillotine leg drop into the ring for a nearfall. Spectre dropped him back-first on the ring apron at 2:30, then ran Danger’s head into the ring post, and he took control.

In the ring, Spectre hit a side slam for a nearfall. Danger hit an impressive Swanton Bomb with great height for a nearfall at 5:30. Spectre hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Danger missed a top-rope 450 Splash, and Spectre immediately hit a Claymore Kick, then his version of a Lungblower over his knees for the pin. That topped my expectations, and to me, that’s an upset, just because I’ve seen Danger so many times.

Spectre defeated Mr. Danger at 7:42.

4. Jameson Shook vs. Joey Hyder. Shook is the young redhead who makes me think of a young Sami Zayn, and he’s one of the top talents in the southeast, and he had four belts on him! Four! I don’t think I’ve seen Hyder; he’s white and he wore super-tiny, USA red-white-blue trunks. His cagematch.net bio said he’s had 18 matches this year and just 68 overall. Hyder tied up the left arm, and he swiveled his body in a lewd manner; those trunks are tiny. Shook hit some chops. The commentators noted how Shook has wrestled 300 matches in just a three-year career, and he’s faced some top-tier opponents. Shook hit a dropkick at 3:00 and celebrated.

Hyder hit a chop block on the left leg, and he began targeting the knee. They traded punches. Hyder applied a Figure Four at 5:30. Shook got to his feet but was hobbled. He hit a senton for a nearfall at 7:30. Hyder hit another chop block. Out of nowhere, Hyder grabbed one of the title belts and struck Shook in the head, in front of the ref, who called for the bell. Hyder celebrated with one of the belts and was booed.

Jameson Shook defeated Joey Hyder via DQ at 8:13.

5. Adam Priest vs. Grayson Pierce. I’ve seen Pierce just a few times; he has long curly hair and a black jacket that gives him a rock star look, and he’s a heel. Priest (who has appeared a lot recently in AEW/ROH) is a heel just about everywhere, but he’s a beloved babyface here. A feeling-out process early on; they locked up, and Pierce is taller. He slapped Priest in the face a couple of times, so Adam fired back with some LOUD chops and a clothesline, then a snap suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. They fought to the floor and Pierce took control.

In the ring, Pierce hit a forward Finlay Roll and a moonsault, then a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 5:30. He hit a high back suplex for a nearfall and he kept Adam grounded. He hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a clothesline for a nearfall at 7:30. Nice combo. He hit a top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone for a nearfall. Priest hit a sunset flip bomb out of the corner for a nearfall. Priest hit a tornado DDT, then a regular DDT with a Jake Roberts-style suddenness to get the pin. I liked that.

Adam Priest defeated Grayson Pierce at 10:12.

6. Moses vs. Aaron Dallas. I don’t think I’ve seen Dallas before; he’s white, short, and has a mullet, and it’s his debut here. (He’s making me think of Northeast star Love, Doug.) He does have a cagematch.net bio that shows this is his 18th match of the year, and more than 200 overall. This is the big, thick Moses who was in ROH and teamed with Bishop Kaun in the “Soldiers of Savagery.” Moses easily knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Dallas hit a grazing dropkick; Moses hit a better dropkick. Dallas came up really short on a superkick at 2:00. He hit a much better-looking forearm strike.

Moses hit a hard running back elbow for a nearfall. Dallas hit a punch; Moses unloaded some more loud chops. Dallas hit a crossbody block for a nearfall. Moses hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 4:00. Moses hit a Bulldog Powerslam for the pin. Not a good showing by the young Dallas. Moses is a beast.

Moses defeated Aaron Dallas at 4:41.

* Moses was still celebrating when Mad Dog Connelly came out for his match. Those two glared at each other.

7. Kasey Owens vs. Mad Dog Connelly. This should be hard-hitting. I’ve described Owens as a perfect mix of GCW stars Joey Janela and Jimmy Lloyd; he’s a bit thicker but not really fat, either. Connelly is the Bruiser Brody-style brawler; he just lost his hair after losing a match on the ROH “Dean III” show two weeks ago. Connelly hit a bodyslam and a clothesline into the corner, then a gut-wrench suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Kasey snapped Mad Dog’s right arm and began targeting it. They got up and traded chops. Connelly whipped Owens into the corner and hit some jab punches with his left while protecting his damaged right arm. He hit a basement dropkick in the corner for a nearfall at 4:30. Kasey hit a flying back elbow and tied a double armbar hold on the mat. Mad Dog applied his hanging submission hold on his back, and Kasey tapped out! Shockingly short.

Mad Dog Connelly defeated Kasey Owens at 6:04.

* McKenzie Marshall interviewed Darian Bengston outside ahead of his main event match. He’s confident he can win.

* McKenzie then interviewed Dylan Hales and Tim Bosby. Hales said the title isn’t going anywhere, and Bosby can beat anyone. He also called for Bosby to get an IWTV World Title match from Marcus Mathers. Interesting!

8. Tim Bosby (w/Dylan Hales) vs. Darian Bengston for the Action World Title. I really like both of these guys, and it was the reason to tune in. The crowd taunted Bosby with a “new champ!” chant. The commentators noted that Bosby has just reached 300 days as champion. A backpack with some weapons in it was confiscated from Hales and taken to the back, and Dylan was irate. A lockup at the bell, and Bosby tossed Bengston around, as the commentator noted Bosby’s amateur background and referred to him as a state champion. They went to a test of strength, and Bosby overpowered Bengston, and he hit a backbreaker over his knee at 3:30.

Darian got to his feet and hit some chops. Bosby hit a release vertical suplex, tossing Bengston to the mat at 5:30, and he remained in charge. Hales hit Bengston on the floor; the cameras didn’t really catch it, but the crowd reaction told the story! Darian dove back into the ring before the 10-count at 7:30. Darian hit a top-rope twisting Whisper in the Wind for a nearfall. He hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Bosby went for an F5, but Bengston blocked it. Bengston hit a Flatliner off the ropes at 9:30, and Bosby rolled to the floor to recover. Bengston hit a flip dive to the floor on Bosby.

In the ring, Bosby hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. He hit a spear into the corner and a hip-toss and was back in charge. They fought on the top rope; as they landed on the mat, Darian was on top for a nearfall at 12:30. Hales pulled the ref from the ring. Bobsy hit his release, twisting F5 faceplant and scored the pin. The commentators were irate that Bosby escaped with his belt again.

Tim Bosby defeated Darian Bengston to retain the Action World Title at 12:43.

* Adam Priest ran into the ring and challenged Bosby to a match.

Final Thoughts: Bosby, Bengston, Priest, and Shook are among the top six talents from the Georgia-Alabama-Tennessee loop (I would put Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas in that top six as well.) Point being, this show had some of the top talent from the region. The main event was pretty good and was the best of the night. Priest-Pierce takes second. I saw a lot of new faces here — including several so new they don’t have cagematch.net bios yet. So, we had a lot of established veterans vs. rookies, which is fine, but it also didn’t make a lot of “must-see” matches, either.