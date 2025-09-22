What's happening...

WWE Smackdown rating for the Wrestlepalooza go-home show

September 22, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.342 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up a tick compared to the previous episode’s 1.316 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.37 rating. One year earlier, the September 20, 2024, edition of Smackdown produced 1.494 million viewers and a 0.45 rating for USA Network.

