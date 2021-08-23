Becky Lynch reportedly slotted as a heel by WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Becky Lynch’s return at WWE SummerSlam was meant to be a heel turn. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Lynch is positioned as the top heel in the women’s division on Smackdown and will feud with Bianca Belair.

Powell’s POV: Lynch’s actions with Belair were heelish, but I think most of us just assumed that WWE would never be crazy enough to turn the company’s most popular babyface. So now we have heels Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair all slotted as the top singles champions of their respective brands and divisions. Wow.