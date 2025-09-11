ROH and Action Wrestling “Action Dean 3”: The card for tonight’s HonorClub show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH and Action Wrestling “Action Dean 3”.

-Lee Moriarty vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship

-Billie Starkz vs. Nicole Matthews

-Blue Panther, El Pantera, and Virus vs. Dr. Cerebro, Hechicero, and Xelhua in a best-of-three-falls trios match that can only be won by submission

-Demus vs. Mad Dog Connelly in a hair vs. hair match

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Mako

-“La Faccion Ingobernables” Sammy Guevara, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos vs. Cheeseburger, Rhett Titus, and Eli Isom

Powell’s POV: This show was taped on September 6, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH shows are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).