TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Moose vs. AJ Francis

-Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young

-Trey Miguel vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Myron Reed vs. Jake Something in a four-way for a shot at the X Division Title

-Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth

-Jessie McKay vs. Heather by Elegance

-Mike Santana in action

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear whether the “Final Negotiations” segment for Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “Team 3D” Bully Ray and D-Von at Bound For Glory will air on this show. TNA Impact is simulcast on Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).