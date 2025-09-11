TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.
-Moose vs. AJ Francis
-Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young
-Trey Miguel vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Myron Reed vs. Jake Something in a four-way for a shot at the X Division Title
-Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth
-Jessie McKay vs. Heather by Elegance
-Mike Santana in action
Powell’s POV: It’s unclear whether the “Final Negotiations” segment for Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “Team 3D” Bully Ray and D-Von at Bound For Glory will air on this show. TNA Impact is simulcast on Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment