AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for the September To Remember edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-The final push for AEW All Out

-The Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada in an AEW United Championship tournament match

Powell’s POV: Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Oko, and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Bowens will meet on Collision. The winners of those matches will advance to face the winner of Mortos vs. Dorada in a three-way for the AEW Unified Championship at AEW All Out. Wednesday’s Dynamite and Collision will be live from London, Ontario, at Canada Life Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. A one-hour AEW Collision will air live after Dynamite at 9CT/10ET, and that show will be followed by the AEW All Out countdown special. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).