AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Priest and Tommy Billington

-Mark Briscoe reveals the stipulation for his match with MJF at All Out

-MJF appears

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Oko in an AEW United Championship tournament match

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Bowens in an AEW United Championship tournament match

-Jamie Hayter, Tay Melo, Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue in a 10-woman tag match for $500,000

Powell’s POV: The winners of the Okada and Oku, and Takeshita vs. Bowens, and the Dynamite match featuring The Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada will all meet in a three-way for the AEW Unified Championship at All Out. Collision will be taped tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. The show will be simulcast on Saturday on TNT and HBO Max and will air coast-to-coast at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, I will be filling in for Will again this week.