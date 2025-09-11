AEW Collision taping (Philly reports needed), TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Paul Heyman milestone birthday, Mascara Magica, Sojourner Bolt, Hallowicked

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be taped tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. This will be the final show of the 2300 Arena residency. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. Impact includes Moose vs. AJ Francis. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 66 percent of the vote. Jake Barnett gave the show a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 41 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Heyman is 60.

-Antonio Gomez Medina, who wrestles as Mascara Magica, is 55.

-Sojourner Bolt (Josette Bynum) is 48.

-Hallowicked (Robert Goodwin) is 44.