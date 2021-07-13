AEW Dark preview: Eighteen matches advertised for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Wheeler Yuta vs. Angelico.
-Travis Titan vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.
-Robyn Renegade vs. Penelope Ford.
-Madi Wrenkowski vs. Julia Hart.
-Sahara Seven vs. Big Swole.
-JAH-C vs. Matt Hardy.
-Foxx Vinyer vs. Brian Cage.
-Cezar Bononi and JD Drake vs. Billy and Colten Gunn.
-Derek Pisaturo and Roman Rozell vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.
-Mark Davidson and Aaron Frye vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson.
-Joeasa and Deonn Rusman vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.
-Jake Tucker vs. The Blade.
-Harlow O’Hara vs. Diamante.
-RSP vs. Dante Martin.
-Papadon and Sean Maluta vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson.
-Marcus Kross vs. Ryan Nemeth.
-Ryan Mantell vs. Ethan Page.
-Austin Green vs. Frankie Kazarian.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
