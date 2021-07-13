AEW Dark preview: Eighteen matches advertised for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Angelico.

-Travis Titan vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Robyn Renegade vs. Penelope Ford.

-Madi Wrenkowski vs. Julia Hart.

-Sahara Seven vs. Big Swole.

-JAH-C vs. Matt Hardy.

-Foxx Vinyer vs. Brian Cage.

-Cezar Bononi and JD Drake vs. Billy and Colten Gunn.

-Derek Pisaturo and Roman Rozell vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

-Mark Davidson and Aaron Frye vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson.

-Joeasa and Deonn Rusman vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

-Jake Tucker vs. The Blade.

-Harlow O’Hara vs. Diamante.

-RSP vs. Dante Martin.

-Papadon and Sean Maluta vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson.

-Marcus Kross vs. Ryan Nemeth.

-Ryan Mantell vs. Ethan Page.

-Austin Green vs. Frankie Kazarian.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.