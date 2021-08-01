AEW Dark Elevation preview: The list of advertised matches for Monday’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Darby Allin vs. Bear Bronson.
-Dani Jordynne vs. Yuka Sakazaki.
-Lee Johnson vs. Marcus Kross.
-Red Velvet vs. Angelica Risk.
-Rosario Grillo and Hunter Knott vs. Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto.
-Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kris Statlander.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
