AEW Dynamite rating for the show headlined by Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Butcher and The Blade

April 27, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 863,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 830,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

-The fourth edition of AEW All Access had 299,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the key demo. The previous edition of AEW All Access had 281,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the key demo.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished ninth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.28 rating, equal to last week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.56 rating on USA Network. The April 27, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 930,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

