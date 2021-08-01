7/31 Impact Wrestling Homecoming results: W Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards in a hardcore match, Josh Alexander vs. Black Taurus for the X Division Championship, mixed tag team tournament to determine the King & Queen of Homecoming

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling Homecoming
Streamed July 31, 2021 on Impact Plus and FITE TV
Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios
1. “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt (f/k/a Aiden English) and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Hernandez and Alisha Edwards in a first-round Homecoming King & Queen tournament match.
2. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green beat Petey Williams and Jordynne Grace in a first-round Homecoming King & Queen tournament match.
3. Tommy Dreamer and Rachel Ellering beat Brian Myers and Missy Hyatt in a first-round Homecoming King & Queen tournament match.
4. Crazzy Steve and Rosemary over Fallah Bahh and Tasha Steelz in a first-round Homecoming King & Queen tournament match.
5. Deaner beat Willie Mack.
6. “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt and Deonna Purrazzo beat Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green in a semifinal match.
7. Crazzy Steve and Rosemary beat Tommy Dreamer and Rachel Ellering in a semifinal match.
8. Josh Alexander defeated Black Taurus to retain the X Division Championship.
9. “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt and Deonna Purrazzo beat Crazzy Steve and Rosemary to win the Homecoming King & Queen tournament match.
10. Eddie Edwards defeated W Morrissey in a hardcore match.
