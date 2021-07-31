WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight rating opposite the Tokyo Olympics

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s WWE Smackdown on Fox delivered 1.909 million overall viewers, and a 0.5 overnight rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, according to SpoilerTV.com. Last week’s Smackdown had 2.185 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo in the overnights, and the final count was 2.137 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The first hour delivered 1.920 million viewers, while hour two produced 1.898 million viewers. Both hours finished second in the network overnights with the Tokyo Olympics drawing 9.441 million viewers opposite Smackdown’s first hour, and 11.250 million viewers for NBC against Smackdown’s second hour. The final numbers for Friday’s Smackdown will be released on Monday.