WWE releases Bray Wyatt

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the release of Bray Wyatt (a/k/a Windham Rotunda) on Saturday. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Wyatt’s last appearance for WWE was at WrestleMania 37 when he was pinned by Randy Orton. His absence from television since then has been a mystery. The release marks the end of a 12-year run that Wyatt had with the company dating back to his first appearance in the developmental system. It will be very interesting to see what comes next for Wyatt in terms of whether he wants to continue his career or if he is moving on from the pro wrestling industry.