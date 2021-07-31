WWE releases Bray Wyatt

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE announced the release of Bray Wyatt (a/k/a Windham Rotunda) on Saturday. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.
Powell’s POV: Wyatt’s last appearance for WWE was at WrestleMania 37 when he was pinned by Randy Orton. His absence from television since then has been a mystery. The release marks the end of a 12-year run that Wyatt had with the company dating back to his first appearance in the developmental system. It will be very interesting to see what comes next for Wyatt in terms of whether he wants to continue his career or if he is moving on from the pro wrestling industry.
Bray Wyatt will debut on Rampage show on October 29, 2021. Tony Khan has done it again. The IWC is going wild. AEW is better than anything that the Monday Night Wars or ECW has ever produced. Sigh. Wyatt and Hardy will make more crappy cinematic videos. Should just release Jeff Hardy too.
This one genuinely surprised me. Vince seemed to love all the ridiculousness, both good and bad, that the various incarnations of Bray produced. That character moved a lot of merchandise as well.
When Wyatt first debuted, he was the most interesting character to appear on WWE television in many years, and there have been none since. Unfortunately, he ran into the John Cena roadblock and then inevitably descended into hocus-pocus nonsense. A sad waste.
I’d argue that he ran into the Vince McMahon roadblock. The cult character was intriguing and had so much potential. Vince never really got behind it. Brian Fritz interviewed Wyatt at back to back WrestleMania weekends and asked him both times whether he thought the creative forces understood his character. He was diplomatic, but essentially said no. I have no idea where Wyatt stood on his character getting special powers. Hell, maybe that’s what he was hoping for, but I would hope not. I just know that hocus pocus has been a Vince staple over the years and that’s when he started to get behind the character. They sold a lot of merchandise, but I always enjoyed the more rooted in reality cult leader persona that they never fully explored creatively.