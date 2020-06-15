Edge has undergone surgery to repair torn triceps suffered at WWE Backlash

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Edge (Adam Copeland) has undergone surgery to repair a torn triceps. Edge suffered the injury during his match with Randy Orton that aired on Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Read the official story at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: The story does not list a timeline for his return, but it is typically not a quick recovery. Various online medical reports suggest that it takes four to six months after surgery before strengthening exercises begin. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.



