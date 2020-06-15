6/15 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Asuka vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship, Ric Flair’s appearance, Drew McIntyre and R-Truth vs. Bobby Lashley and MVP, Randy Orton’s opening segment, Dominick Mysterio accepting Seth Rollins’ invitation

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,412)

Taped today in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired June 15, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired… Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe checked in on commentary. Fans were at ringside behind the plexiglass (or WWE has really lowered its recruiting standards in some cases)…

Randy Orton made his entrance. The broadcast team noted that Edge underwent surgery. Orton said he embarrassed and humiliated Edge at Backlash and also gave him closure. Orton said Edge needed to trust him just as he trusted Edge to save him from his own self destruction years ago.

Orton boasted that he stands victorious of the greatest match ever, which makes him the greatest wrestler ever. Orton said he doesn’t need a title to prove it. Orton thanked Edge for reigniting the fire in his gut and reminding him of what it feels like to be the Legend Killer.

Orton said he knew when Edge suffered the injury and he could have ended it then, but he needed Edge to suffer so that he would go home to his wife and daughters. Orton said he heard Edge will be cleared in July…2029. Orton said he hopes their paths will cross again in nine years, then laughed.

Christian made his entrance. Christian told Orton that he sees someone who is cold and calculated, then called him a son of a bitch. Christian said Edge’s career isn’t over because he’ll never quit. Christian said Edge will get closure on his terms, not on Orton’s.

Orton took exception with Christian for interrupting him. He said it’s never been about Christian, but he sees the look in his eye. Orton said he knows that Christian wants one more match. Christian immediately said absolutely not. Orton said Edge and Christian are the same in that they can’t accept that what they love was taken away from them before they were ready.

Orton said he knew that Christian wasn’t medically cleared. He said he had a way around that. Orton challenged Christian to meet him in an unsanctioned match. Orton said the offer expires by the end of the night and if Christian does not accept, then he’s a coward…

Charly Caruso stood backstage on the interview set and introduced Angel Garza and Zelina Vega. Caruso set up footage of Apollo Crews beating Andrade to retain the U.S. Championship on the Backlash Kickoff Show after Kevin Owens stopped Garza from interfering.

Caruso played up the idea that Garza actually cost Andrade the match. Garza said he was trying to help Andrade. He said Andrade would get over his disappointment, but he and Vega feel for Owens. Garza spoke about facing Owens and invited Caruso to conduct a special interview afterward.

Andrade showed up and told Garza good luck and said he hopes he beats Owens. He added that if he does not win, he hopes that Garza will get over his disappointment. Saxton hyped Garza vs. Owens for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I really like the hook of Orton giving Christian until the end of the night to accept his challenge. Regardless of where this is going, it’s a good incentive for viewers to continue watching. Meanwhile, I didn’t think the finish of the U.S. Title match would lead to friction between Andrade and Garza, but I am curious to see where it does from here.

1. Kevin Owens vs. Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega). The bell rang and Garza tried to dropkick the injured knee of Owens, but Owens moved out of the way and went on the offensive. Seconds later, Andrade’s entrance music played and he headed to ringside dressed in a suit.

Owens tore off Garza’s tearaway pants, threw them in his face, and went for a Stunner. Garza blocked it, but Owens sent him to the floor. Andrade tried to pick up Garza. Vega stopped them and said she’s “sick of this” and then headed up the ramp. [C]

Powell’s POV: It hasn’t been acknowledged by the broadcast team, but some of the WWE Performance Center trainees are on one side of the spectator area, while the fans appear to be in the area on the other side of the stage.

Vega was not at ringside coming out of the break. Late in the match, Andrade tried to trip Owens and then climbed onto the apron. The referee bickered with Andrade, which distracted Garza for some reason. Owens kicked Garza, gave him the Stunner, and pinned him…

Kevin Owens defeated Angel Garza in 6:40.

After the match, Owens headed up the ramp and crossed paths with Vega, who headed back to the ring where Andrade and Garza were bickering. Vega said they both want the same thing and they need to start fighting together. Garza wasn’t pleased, but they all headed to the back together…

Powell’s POV: I’m not really sure why Garza would be bothered by Andrade providing a distraction that he could have exploited, but I wonder if the idea is that Vega will get the two of them to form a tag team. Bruce Prichard is the new deputy to Vince’s sheriff role as the head of creative, so I assume we will be seeing some changes tonight and perhaps this is one of them.

Still shots aired of Drew McIntyre defeating Bobby Lashley to retain the WWE Championship thanks to Lana’s plan backfiring…

Backstage, MVP told Lashley that he could have everything he promised him. Sarah Schreiber showed up and tried to get an interview. MVP barked at her about interrupting them. Lashley told her that they were in the middle of a discussion about their tag team match. MVP said Lashley was cheated out of his title opportunity and they didn’t get to have their champagne celebration. He said they were going to address that… [C]

Bobby Lashley and MVP headed to the ring while Saxton said Lana tried talking with them and they wanted nothing to do with her. MVP said Lashley should be the WWE Champion, but his night was ruined. MVP said Drew McIntyre had the gall to capitalize on the situation. MVP blamed Lana for costing Lashley the match. He said that if McIntyre had any integrity, he would have given Lashley a rematch on the spot.

Lana’s entrance music played and she headed to the ring. Lana complained about the “stupid idea” to banish her from ringside. She said Lashley knows that she would never do anything to hurt him. Lana said she even dyed her hair brown for him.

MVP cut Lana off and said she thinks the whole world revolves around her. Lana called MVP a snake and accused him of manipulating Lashley. Lana called for respect and accused MVP of being the problem. Lana said she and Lashley were on a hot streak before MVP got involved.

Lashley took exception to her claiming “we” were on a hot streak. Lashley said Lana went as low as to broadcast their sex life on social media just because she wants to be famous. Lana claimed that she’s “way more famous” than Lashley.

“I want a divorce,” Lashley said. Lashley and MVP left the ring while Lana was left standing. Once on the stage, MVP turned and smiled before blowing a kiss. Lana looked stunned by Lashley’s statement…

The broadcast team set up a recap of the Viking Raiders and Street Profits various competitions and the abomination from Backlash…

Schreiber stood somewhere in the Performance Center and introduced Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Erik, and Ivar. Ford noted that they had to join forces to fight off ninjas. They put their fists together and said Viking Profits.

Akira Tozawa and some ninjas showed up. Schreiber actually ran away. Tozawa called for a sequel. The Profits agreed. The giant ninja showed up and Tozawa delivered a movie villain laugh. Erik wanted to charge, but he was held back by his teammates. Ivar asked what they were going to do. Ford said he thinks they all know… [C]

The Street Profits made their entrance and went behind the plexiglass to dance with the spectators (doesn’t that kind of defeat the purpose?). The Viking Raiders made their entrance and then Tozawa and his ninjas popped up on the other side of the ring…

2. Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Erik, and Ivar vs. Akira Tozawa and three ninjas (w/Giant Ninja). The Street Profits and Viking Raiders destroyed the random ninjas and got the quick win.

Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Erik, and Ivar beat Akira Tozawa and three ninjas in 1:15.

After the match, Tozawa and the giant ninja entered the ring. The Profits and Raiders huddled. They said they want the smoke.

Big Show’s entrance music played and he headed to the ring in his gear. Show fought off the random ninjas with ease while Tozawa and the giant ninja watched from ringside…

Seth Rollins was interviewed by Caruso backstage. He said he wants Dominick Mysterio to be there and was heading to the ring… [C]

Powell’s POV: Congrats to Big Show on yet another turn, as he was a heel when he challenged Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Vince McMahon must be loving this cornball bullshit.

[Hour Two] Phillips set up footage of Orton challenging Christian to an unsanctioned match…

Backstage, Christian was on the phone assuring someone that he knows the risks. He said he didn’t know what he was going to do, but he didn’t know if he could let Orton get away with it…

Phillips recapped Seth Rollins attacking the eye of Rey Mysterio in an angle from last month…

Seth Rollins made his entrance and recalled inviting Rey Mysterio to Raw. Rollins said Mysterio isn’t medically cleared, but he just wanted to have a conversation with him. Rollins delivered his usual spiel about Rey being a hero who sacrificed himself for the greater good. Rollins said Rey declined his invitation.

Rollins said that Rey’s son Dominick took it upon himself to appear on behalf of the Mysterio family. Rey appeared on the big screen and told Rollins that he didn’t know that his son was on his way to Raw until it was too late. Mysterio started to warn Rollins, but Rollins cut him off and said he didn’t want to hurt Dominick, he wants to help him.

Rollins brought up the possibility of Dominick joining him. Mysterio said it would never happen. Rollins said Murphy and Austin Theory were looking for Dominick. He said that if Rollins is part of the problem then he must be sacrificed. Mysterio threatened to end Rollins if he or his goons did anything to Dominick.

Rollins got on his knees and continued to talk to Rey until he was attacked from behind by Dominick, who ended up running him into the ringside barricade. Murphy and Theory ran out. Dominick avoided then and then hopped the guardrail and went backstage while Rollins seethed…

Lashley and MVP were talking when R-Truth approached them. Truth struggled to say a word. MVP assumed he meant condolences, but Truth said that wasn’t it. Truth mentioned Lashley losing the night before and now getting a divorce.

Lashley took issue and asked him if he could back it up. Truth said he’s teaming with the WWE Champion. Lashley said that’s later and he didn’t see McIntyre anywhere. Truth left the picture. MVP told him he could run, but he couldn’t hide… [C] An ad for Smackdown hyped the return of the Firefly Funhouse and Miz TV with Mandy Rose…

Lashley and MVP searched for Truth, who was under one of the PC rings. Truth was yelling at ninjas to get off of him. Truth stood up and McIntyre arrived to stand by his side. MVP said McIntyre may have left Backlash with the title, but he doesn’t see a champion.

McIntyre told Lashley there’s a reason that he rejected MVP’s offer. MVP said Lashley waited 13 years and if McIntyre had any integrity he would give him a rematch. MVP suggested McIntyre and Truth both put their titles on the line in the tag match. McIntyre was pointing out the absurdity of the request when Truth accepted. McIntyre eventually relented and agreed to the match…

Powell’s POV: Prichard taking over as the head of both shows makes this a glorious time to be a comedy act.

3. Liv Morgan and Natalya vs. “The IIconics” Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Morgan was going to start the match, but Natalya tagged herself in. Royce and Kay worked over Natalya to start. Later, Morgan had Kay pinned, but the referee was distracted by Royce. A short time later, the IIconics hit the Magic Killer on Morgan and got the pin.

The IIconics defeated Liv Morgan and Natalya in 2:25.

After the match, Royce and Kay stood in the ring and challenged Sasha Banks and Bayley to a WWE Women’s Tag Title match on Raw. When they didn’t come out, the duo called for the match to take place next week…

Backstage, Big Show approached Christian and told him that it’s good to see that his thinking face still works. Show said it’s no coincidence that Orton is asking for an unsanctioned match. He said it’s not just so Christian can compete, it’s so he can do whatever he wants to him.

Show said he’s known Orton for a long time and can’t remember the last time he saw him this sadistic. Show said Christian could either step back or shut Orton’s mouth. Show said that if Orton had told him what he told Christian, he’d erase the snarky smile from his face with his fist. Christian said he knew what he had to do… [C]

Powell’s POV: Could we get another Big Show turn in the form of an attack on Christian?!?

Backstage, Natalya lectured Morgan about making rookie mistakes in the ring. She said it makes perfect sense to her that Ruby Riott let her go. Morgan walked away. Natalya vented about how she built the division for a bunch of ingrates. Lana showed up and asked her if she thought she had it tough. She said she was just humiliated in front of the entire world. Lana said she’s sick and tired of being blamed for everyone’s shortcomings. Natalya said she knows exactly how Lana feels…

Christian stood on the stage. Charly Caruso walked out and asked if he had an answer for Orton’s challenge. Christian said Orton called him a coward. He said he’s proud of his WWE career and he has nothing to prove to Orton, but he won’t be disrespected. Christian said that if Orton wants to give him one more match, then he accepts. Christian’s music played…

Apollo Crews was shown warming up backstage when MVP approached him and told him that he’s proud of him. Crews said he’s proud to be a fighting champion. MVP said there’s a different between a fighting champion and a smart champion. MVP said it’s about fighting the right person at the right time for the right amount of money.

MVP noted that Crews was about to face Shelton Benjamin. He said that when Crews fights all these people he will end up burning out. MVP said he could help navigate the pitfalls. Crews said that if he’s not a fighting champion then he’s not a real champion. Crews declined the offer. MVP said the only way he’ll keep the U.S. Championship is with him in his corner… [C]

Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair were shown talking backstage. Ric asked what her plan is. He assumed a lot of people bugged her. She said they do and added that she does what she wants. Charlotte let out a wooo an Ric gave her a thumbs up…

4. U.S. Champion Apollo Crews vs. Shelton Benjamin in a non-title match. A pre-taped Benjamin promo aired. He said Crews should have taken MVP’s advice because he won’t last long without someone like MVP in his corner. MVP was shown watching the match on a backstage monitor. Benjamin used the ropes for leverage while trying to steal a pin, but the referee caught him. Crews came right back by rolling up Benjamin and grabbed onto the middle rope for the win…

Apollo Crews defeated Shelton Benjamin in 2:05 in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: A secondary champion just won a non-title match on Raw. This is a monumental moment.

R-Truth was approached by Tozawa and his ninjas, which included a ninja referee. Truth went into crane kick position. Tozawa and his crew left when McIntyre showed up behind Truth. McIntyre told Truth that he needs to understand the gravity of the situation and noted that they could lose everything. Truth said he understood and knew what to do… [C]

An ad aired for Undertaker’s The Last Ride. The broadcast team spoke about the series. Saxton said the series finale will air Sunday on WWE Network. Phillips shifted the focus to the Raw Women’s Championship match and set up a recap of Asuka becoming champion and her feud with Nia Jax…

Asuka was interviewed by Caruso on the backstage interview set. Asuka yelled in Japanese, then said Jax started the fight and she will finish it…

Truth approached McIntyre and said he fixed it. He said the one and only title that will be on the line during their tag match is the WWE Championship. McIntyre noted that if Truth is pinned by Lashley or MVP then he will lose his championship. Truth asked McIntyre to believe in him. Truth said he knows how painful it is to lose a championship and it’s even taken him a few days to get it back. Truth asked McIntyre to trust him… [C]

Powell’s POV: Never to trust someone who repeatedly tells you that you can trust them.

[Hour Three] The Street Profits and Viking Raiders were talking backstage about their next competition. Big Show showed up and was thanked for his help with the giant ninja. Show said he’s enjoyed watching the rivalry between the teams, but he said he knew how to settle it. Show suggested a tag title match on next week’s Raw. Both teams were cool with it. Show did the “we want the smoke” line, then suggested they sing it similar to “we want the funk” while doing a dance…

Phillips hyped the Orton vs. Christian unsanctioned match for later in the show…

5. Drew McIntyre and R-Truth vs. Bobby Lashley and MVP for the WWE Championship. Mike Rome delivered in-ring introductions for the oddball title match. McIntyre had Lashley at ringside and was waiting to hit his finisher on MVP when Truth tagged himself into the match. MVP took Truth down and then Lashley ran him into the barricade. [C]

Truth was isolated by the heels coming out of the break while McIntyre acted like he was in agony in his corner. Truth ducked a big boot and then hit MVP with a kick. Truth made the hot tag to McIntyre, who worked over Lashley when he tagged in simultaneously. Lashley stuffed a DDT and hit McIntyre with an elbow to the head.

MVP was tagged in. McIntyre shoved him to ringside and ran him into the barricade. McIntyre rolled MVP back inside the ring and then delivered a chop from the top rope. McIntyre kipped up and fired up. McIntyre performed a Future Shock DDT and had the pin, but Lashley broke it up.

McIntyre ended up hitting MVP with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre pointed to Truth and then tagged him in. McIntyre launched Truth from the top rope into a splash on MVP for the pin…

Drew McIntyre and R-Truth defeated Bobby Lashley and MVP in 9:10 so McIntyre retained the WWE Championship.

Powell’s POV: Mixed feelings. I’m not crazy about McIntyre looking like a meathead for agreeing to put his title on the line just because the heels needled him, but the end result was fine for the night and making it a title match definitely made the tag match more interesting. It didn’t really leave me anxious to see a McIntyre vs. Lashley rematch, and MVP is taking way too many beatings for a manager type. Viewers should be left wanting to see him get his, not seeing him get his nearly every week on television.

Backstage, Ric Flair told Christian that he’s not ready to face Orton. Flair said Orton is on top of his game. He said Orton is mean, sadistic, and wants to prove a point to everyone. Christian told him he appreciated what he was saying. Flair told him not to get hurt. Christian said he couldn’t forgive Orton for the things he said. Christian said he appreciated it, but he wouldn’t regret what would happen in the ring… [C]

Samoa Joe hyped Drew McIntyre, R-Truth, Charlotte Flair, and Big Show for Raw Talk on WWE Network after the show…

WWE Women’s Tag Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley made their entrance. The broadcast team noted that it was Bayley’s birthday. Phillips hyped Banks and Bayley vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

Bayley boasted that they retained the tag titles at Backlash and made a big fuss of her own birthday. She said it was going to be a birthday celebration week with appearances on Raw, NXT, and Smackdown. Banks spoke about the IIconics until she was interrupted.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay made their entrance. Kay said no one wants another reading of their resume. She asked for a yes or no answer to their challenge. Bayley reminded them that they lost at Backlash. The IIconics entered the ring and reminded Banks and Bayley that they beat them for the titles at WrestleMania and it led to both women having separate meltdowns.

The IIconics said Banks and Bayley couldn’t handle the pressure then and sure as hell can’t now. Bank asked if they wanted to talk about pressure. Royce slapped Banks. Bayley flipped on them and accepted their challenge for next week…

Powell’s POV: So, um, which heel team are viewers supposed to root for?

Phillips set up a replay of a portion of the Rollins and Dominick Mysterio angle. Saxton announced that Rey Mysterio would return to Raw next week…

Nia Jax made her entrance for the Raw Women’s Championship match. A Nia Jax pre-tape aired with her calling Asuka leaving Backlash with the title nothing but dumb luck. She said she’d do her own victory dance when she takes the title… [C] Asuka made her entrance…

6. Asuka vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship. Mike Rome delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Jax shrugged off a dropkick once the bell rang and then knocked Asuka down with a clothesline. Asuka came back with an armbar, which Jax escaped. Asuka went for a hip attack, but Jax sidestepped it and then put Asuka on her back. Asuka slipped into a sleeper over the ropes and had to release the hold.

Jax knocked Asuka down with a punch. Asuka caught Jax in an armbar again, but Jax reached the ropes to break it. Jax rolled to ringside. Asuka went for a slide kick, but Jax dodged it and ended up powerbombing Asuka onto the floor. [C]

Jax caught Asuka on the ropes and set up for a Samoan Drop, but Asuka slipped away and kicked Jax’s legs. Asuka ended up getting a two count. Jax came right back with a headbutt and then performed a Samoan Drop. Jax covered Asuka, but the ref wouldn’t count because Asuka’s foot was under the ropes.

Jax got upset and shoved the referee. The referee teased disqualifying Jax. Asuka used the distraction to roll up Jax, and the referee made a fast count, which was acknowledged by the broadcast team…

Asuka defeated Nia Jax in 8:55 to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: I know it’s en vogue to grumble about Jax, but I actually welcome another rematch between her and Asuka. They work well together and thus I’m fine with this being positioned as a controversial finish.

Backstage, Orton asked Caruso if she thinks Christian is a legend. She said absolutely. He agreed. He told her that unsanctioned means there are no rules or regulations, and in a few short minutes the legend of Christian would be destroyed by the three most destructive letters in sports entertainment – RKO… [C]

Christian made his entrance for the unsanctioned match. Joe called him a fool who let his pride get in the way. Orton made his entrance while Phillips explained that Christian can’t be medically cleared and that’s why Orton called for an unsanctioned match.

Mike Rome was about to deliver in-ring introductions when he was interrupted by Ric Flair’s entrance music. Flair entered the ring and told Christian that he just talked to Edge and this isn’t cool. He told him to let it go. Flair told Orton to cut him some slack. Christian took the mic from Flair and said he had to do this…

6. Randy Orton vs. Christian in an unsanctioned match. Flair low-blowed Christian. Orton ran the ropes and gave Christian a punt kick. Christian sold it like he was out cold. Orton hovered over Christian, then rolled him over and pinned him…

Randy Orton beat Christian in 1:00 in an unsanctioned match.

Orton caressed Christian’s hair and said he knows that he did it for his friend. Orton said he didn’t want this to happen and asked why he was there. Two trainers entered the ring and tended to Christian. Orton told them to take Christian away and take care of him. EMTs showed up with a stretcher.

The trainers put a neck collar on Christian while Orton continued to tell them to take care of him. “You don’t understand, man, I didn’t want to do this,” Orton said. He said he finished the last chapter of Edge’s redemption and he didn’t want to do the same to Christian, but he had to and it was Christian’s fault. “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean for this to happen, but this is my livelihood,” said Orton. He apologized again and stood up, then told the trainers to get him out of the ring…

Powell’s POV: This was quite possibly the greatest match ever. Too soon? Orton was really good and they obviously protected Christian. They did a quick cut when Orton delivered the punt, so I’m guessing Christian was highly protected. It was a good angle. I’m just not sure where they go next given that Edge is sidelined and Christian obviously isn’t medically cleared. Are they moving Orton into the title picture?

Overall, Raw was a mixed bag. There were some good segments and some downright dreadful moments. One notable change is that they saved more than usual for the final hour. We’ve seen a lot of third hours that feature a lot of throwaway segments before the main event, but they seemed to stray from that approach tonight. I will have more to say about Raw in my same night audio review for members. Let me know what you thought of the show by assigning it a letter grade in our weekly poll via the main page.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com senior columnist Bruce Mitchell in the second part of a wide open conversation about how real world issues are being addressed in pro wrestling. Please note that there are political opinions expressed so listen at your own risk. The first part of this two-part series was released on Friday...

