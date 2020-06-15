06/15 ProWrestling.net Live: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett take calls coming out of WWE Backlash

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

ProWrestling.net Live featured Jason Powell and Jake Barnett taking listener calls coming out of the WWE Backlash event. ProWrestling.net Live airs the day after WWE pay-per-view events at PWAudio.net. The show returns July 20, the day after WWE Extreme Rules…

Click here for the June 15 ProWrestling.net Live.

