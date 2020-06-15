WWE Raw preview: Title rematch from WWE Backlash, Ric Flair appears, show opening segment, Dominik Mysterio accepts Seth Rollins’ invitation, tag team match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Asuka vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Dominik Mysterio accepts Seth Rollins’ invitation to appear at Raw.

-Randy Orton opens the show following “the greatest wrestling match ever” with Edge.

-Drew McIntyre and R-Truth vs. Bobby Lashley and MVP.

-Ric Flair appears “live” on Raw.

Powell's POV: Raw was taped today in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and is the first show coming out of last night's WWE Backlash pay-per-view. It's also the first show since Bruce Prichard replaced Paul Heyman and is now in charge of Raw and Smackdown's creative teams.



