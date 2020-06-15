WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for Friday’s show featuring the AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan for the vacant Intercontinental Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.065 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.016 million viewers. Today’s final number was up from the previous episode’s 1.984 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish or a tie for first in each of the adult demographics, as well as a first place finish in the adults 18-49 demographic. The show definitely benefitted from all of the other network programming being reruns.



