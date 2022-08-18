What's happening...

WWE conducting NXT UK talent cuts

August 18, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following NXT UK wrestlers were cut by WWE on August 18, 2022.

-Mark Andrews

-Flash Morgan Webster

-Dave Mastiff

-Wild Boar

-Ashton Smith

-Jack Starz

-Amale

-Millie McKenzie

-Nina Samuels

-Sha Samuels

-Primate

-Dani Luna

-Rohan Raja

Powell’s POV: WWE announced that NXT UK will be rebranded as NXT Europe in 2023. The NXT UK television show is expected to end production soon, so the company has made a number of talent cuts. Only time will tell if some of these wrestlers are offered new deals ahead of the NXT Europe launch. The wrestlers have announced their departures via social media, and WWE has not released a list of cuts. As such, we will continue to update this list as additional cuts become public knowledge.

