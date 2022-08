CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE launching NXT Europe and making NXT UK talent cuts, Worlds Collide show running the same day as AEW All Out, CM Punk and Hangman Page drama, WWE quarterly report, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more (94:07)…

Click here for the August 18 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.