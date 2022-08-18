AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for Kenny Omega’s return

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 957,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 972,000 viewership total from last week.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.30 rating, down from last week’s 0.33 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.53 rating on USA Network. The August 18, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 975,000 viewers and a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Seems to be established that they have realized a plateau in viewership with the current narrow range representing their dependable base. Now the question is whether WWE will take be able to purge away some of those viewers as they continue with their new direction, which will be closer to (But still not the same as) AEW than the Vince McMahon creative vision was
I see the same number, give or take 20k every week.
This week Dynamite offered the return of someone billed as one of their biggest stars, a 2 out of three falls match, and a great Punk-Moxley encounter.
Would better advertising have helped increase viewership? If not what would? This was a strong card, but the same people as always watched it. What is TK doing wrong? How can he reach those other 1 million viewers who watch WWE each week?