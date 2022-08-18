AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for Kenny Omega’s return

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 957,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 972,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.30 rating, down from last week’s 0.33 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.53 rating on USA Network. The August 18, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 975,000 viewers and a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic.