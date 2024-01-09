NXT TV results (1/9): Moore’s review of Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo vs. OTM for the NXT Tag Titles, Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament begins

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired January 9, 2024 on USA Network

Highlights from last week’s New Years Evil themed show aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Footage aired of Blair Davemport jumpping Nikkita Lyons in the NXT Parking Lot. This led to a brawl. Both women ended up brawling to the ring…

1. Blair Davenport vs. Nikkita Lyons. Nikkita hit Blair with a vertical suplex followed by a forearm in the corner. Blair dodged a double stomp. Blair came back with a sinning chambered thurst kick for a two count. Blair tossed Nikkita into the ringpost. Blair caught Nikkita at ringside in the back with a double stomp. Davenport caught Nikkita in the ring with the same double stomp to the back. Blair put Lyons in a Guillotine Choke, which Blair kept synched in when Nikkita made escape attempts.

Blair ended up breaking the Guillotine with a Snap Suplex. Nikkita hit Blair with a few leg clotheslines. Nikkita hit Blair with a suplex and German Suplex. Nikkita hit Blair with a rope assisted hip attack leading to a nearfall. Nikkita missed a kick. Blair hit Nikkita with a Shotgun Dropkick. Nikkita came back with a chambered kick.

Nikkita dumped Blair to ringside with a clothesline. Blair dodged a hook kick to tanle Nikkita’s leg on the buckle. Back in the ring, Blair caught Nikkita with a chop block. Blair caught Nikkita with a Kamigoye for the clean win.

Blair Davenport defeated Nikkita Lyons via pinfall in 5:25.

Blair gloated as she backtracked up the ramp…

A Cody Rhodes narrated Dusty Classic hype video aired…

Separate shots of Gallus and the new Corbin-Breakker tag team were shown backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: That was simpler than expected. They just gave Blair a dominant win. I’m not gonna complain about that. I just remember how high WWE was on Lyons back in the 2.0 days where she had a ton of plot armor (I think this might be her first singles loss). I’m happy they are keeping Blair strong and hope she finds her way back to the main event after a decisive loss last week. As for Nikkita, I’ve been impressed a bit since she’s come back. The Taekwondo I didn’t see during her first run, I’m seeing more now, so her kicks are looking very good (except that missed kick, but we all miss kicks if you kick). She also seems a bit more confident in the ring too. Hopefully she’s putting in the reps because there is a lot of potential there.

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes were hanging out in the locker room. Melo said he has some good news. Trick said maybe he doesn’t want to know because Melo be acting shady recently. Melo said he only came out last week because he wanted to make sure the guest NXT Champion wouldn’t cost Trick the match and Trick ended up pulling the W.

Melo then said that while they wait for Ilja to get better, he got him and Trick the last spot in the Dusty Classic. Trick said he would rather be focused on waiting for Ilja. Melo said this will work out. Melo said he’ll be a triple crown champ and Trick will be two title trick. Trick reluctantly gave in and dap’d it up with Melo…

Entrances for the next match took place. Bron Breakker’s singlet had a bunch of random numbers on it (which I believe is a Rick Steiner singlet). Vic Joseph noted that Baron Corbin was in the finals of the first Dusty Classic with “another man who perfected the spear” (Rhino)…

2. “Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang (w/Joe Coffey) vs. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin in a first round match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Mark and Bron started the match. Breakker took down Mark with a stiff shoulder block. Wolfgang tagged in and ate a spinebuster from Breakker. Corbin tagged in. Wolfgang held Corbin in place to eat a diving shoulder tackle from Mark after Mark tagged.

Wolfgang tagged back in and gave Corbin a hangman flapkack. Gallus dropped Breakker and Wolfgang gave him a senton. Corbin and Breakker regrouped at ringside heading into picture-in-picture.[c]

Corbin pummeled Mark with forearms in the corner. Corbin took down Mark with a diving lariat. Wolfgang broke up the fall. All four men traded signature moves to leave everyone lying. Both teams traded hands in the center of the ring. Bron dumped Wolfgang to ringside. Corbin used his boot to torture Mark int he corner. Corbin hit Mark with a running Death Valley Driver. Corbin did Breakker’s “Break” pose.

Wolfgang pulled Mark to ringside. Wolfgang dodged Corbin’s punch to send Corbin’s hand into the ringpost. Mark and Wolfgang then focused their attack on Corbin’s injured hand. Gallus cut the ring in half on Corbin with tags and methodical offense. Corbin caught Wolfgang with a front tag to get the hot tag to Bron Breakker. Breakker hit Wolfgang with a gutbuster. Breakker hit Mark with a reverse tilt a whirl suplex. Bron tossed Mark into the arms of Wolfgang and gave Wolfgang a German Suplex.

The censored holy shit chants ensued. Breakker was going for a spear, but Corbin tagged himself in. Bron gave Wolfgang a spear. Corbin gave Mark End of Days for the win.

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker defeated Gallus via pinfall in 10:54.

Corbin and Breakker jawed at each other after the match with friendly banter…

John’s Thoughts: Decent heel vs. heel matchup with the star power of Breakker and Corbin making them the defacto babyfaces. They didn’t have a lot of chemistry, but that’s the story. I’m interested to see what story they come up with Corbin and Breakker as a tag team and I did like Vic pulling in NXT history in talking about how Corbin and Rhyno were reluctant partners in the first Dusty Classic for a bit of parallelism.

Vic Joseph sent the show to Fallon Henley and Tiffany Stratton “at the farm”. Henley pulled up to her barn with a horse. Tiffany showed up dressed in her usual pink. She was disgusted by the horses and horse doo doo. Fallon said she has clothes for her (work clothes). Tiffany said she would rather wear what she’s wearing. Tiffany continued to be disgusted while also stumbling on her high heels. Fallon then advised Tiffany on farm cleaning procedure. Tiffany was super disgusted when Fallon mentioned the “horse shit”. To be continued…

Lyra Valkyria was shown walking backstage…[c]

Vic plugged WWE’s Canadian shows during Money in the Bank weekend…

Lyra Valkyria was in the center of the ring for a promo. She talked about being confident that she’s going to end 2024 the same way 2024 started, as NXT Women’s Champion. She talked about NXT having the deepest women’s divivison. Lyra said to pick her next opponent she talked with Ava and they came up with a 20 woman battle royal with a twist. The twist being that the last four wrestlers in the match will turn the match to a fatal four way.

Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez interrupted to talk about how Tatum Paxley saved Lyra’s championship last week. Lola talked about how she still has her breakout contract to cash in anytime. Lyra hyped up Lola’s MMA background, but said that Lola has been all talk so far. Lyra said she’s not here to see Lola shake her arse on Instagram. She wants to face Lola the cagefighter. Lola said she can’t help that people like her because people are like sheep. This drew boos.

Lola said they can’t resist her Latina heat. Lyra said the real Latina heat is coming from Elektra Lopez, the woman who held Legado Del Fantasma together. Lyra asked when Lola was going to tell Elektra that she isn’t going to spend the contract on a tag title match. Lyra said she’d be down for a title match right here right now. A ref came out, but Lola and Elektra jumpped Lyra before the bell. Tatum Paxley ran out. Tatum and Lyra dumped Lola and Elektra to ringside to send them in retreat. Tatum yelled “we were meant to be together!!!”…

John’s Thoughts: Ooof. That was a bit of a disjointed and all over the place promo segment. Lyra still hasn’t found her voice yet and Lola is still in her developmental stages (Elektra might be further along in that area and she didn’t get a chance to speak. Tatum even seems more ahead with this new stalker character). Similar to Tatum, Lyra needs to find a persona to sink her teeth into. So far she’s just the generic fighting champion. She is exceptional in the ring and a beautiful woman, but she really needs to find something that makes her stand out.

Meta Four were all watching the breakup of Briggs, Jensen, and Henley on a tablet and mocking it. Josh Briggs showed up. Lash took credit for Meta Four breaking up Josh’s group. Josh said they only separated because they have separate goals. Josh asked Noam Dar for a title shot. Noam said Josh already lost via DQ. Oro Mensah got in Josh’s face. Josh challenged Oro to a match later. The graphic at the bottom of the screen said Josh vs. Oro will happen after the break…[c]

Luca Crucifino was trying to plead to Ava that one of his last matches had a rope break. Ava said she’s not a ref and can’t do anything about it. She said she’ll pass Luca’s concerns to HBK. Dragon Lee showed up and said his Visa issues are all done. Lexis King showed up with a random contract. He got Dragon Lee to sign the contract which will lead to a match between him and Dragon. Dragon said he’s looking forward to the match and called Lexis a “cabron”…

Meta Four got a televised entrance for the next match…

3. Josh Briggs vs. Oro Mensah (w/Lash Legend, Noam Dar, Jakara Jackson). Josh hit Oro with a body slam and elbow drop for a two count. Josh shoved Oro with a shoulder tackle. Oro fishhooked Josh’s mouth. Josh came back with a front slam. Lash distracted the ref to allow Noam to trip up Josh. Oro worked on Josh with strikes in the corner. Oro got a two count once he got Josh to the mat. Oro hit Josh with a rolling steep and Northern Lariat for a two count. Both men traded right hands.

Oro gave Josh quick strikes in the corner. Oro slammed Josh several times into the top buckle. Oro hit Josh with a slingshot jump kick for a nearfall. Oro worked on Josh with Muay Thai roundhouses. Josh blocked a kick and gave Oro a Uranage. Jakara distracted the ref, but Noam couldn’t interfere in time. Josh hit Oro with a Clothesline from Hell for the victory.

Josh Briggs defeated Oro Mensah via pinfall in 3:26.

Separate shots of Tony D and Stacks and OTM were shown backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Simple fodder match to set up Josh Briggs for another Heritage Cup title shot. I’m happy that WWE is deciding to finally get behind Briggs as a singles wrestler, I can’t repeat that enough. With WrestleMania coming up, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Josh called up repackaged. I seriously think Josh has the potential to be WWE’s next big Kane, JBL, or Undertaker type of big man.

Back at the ranch, Tiffany asked for a break. Fallon said they were just getting started. A farm hand said it was time to clean the horses. Fallon sent Tiffany to clean “buttercup” the horse. Background music played as TIffany was shown struggling cleaning the horses while surrounded by doo doo all over the place. TIffany then told Fallon she’s done, needs a shower, and disinfectant. Fallon said you can’t put the horses in a dirty stall. Fallon sent Tiffany to muck the stalls. Fallon handed Tiffany a pink rake. Tiffany had a panic attack after seeing the crap all over the place…

John’s Thoughts: Poop jokes work when you do it once, but more than once is jumping the shark.

Entrances for the tag team title match took place. Alicia Taylor handled the formal in ring championship introductions…

4. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/Adriana Rizzo) vs. “Out Tha Mud” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price (w/Scrypts). Stacks and Bronco started the match with a collar and elbow lockup. Bronco landed a shoulder tackle. Tony D tagged in and rallied with right hands. Bronco no sold Tony’s shoulder tackle. Stacks tagged in and hit Bronco with a sweep. Tony D followed up with a flying shoulder tackle. Price tagged in and tackled Stacks to the corner.

Stacks caught Price with a dropkick. Tony D tagged in and worked on Price in the corner. Tony D gave Stacks a hip toss into Price in the corner. Tony D hit Price with a slingshot elbow. Tony D gave Stacks a Military Press onto Price for a nearfall. Bronco blind tagged in and gave Stacks a knee to the back. Stacks dumped Bronco to ringside. Bronco put Stacks in an electric chair to allow Price to give Stacks a bulldog heading into regular commercial.[c]