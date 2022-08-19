WWE Smackdown in Montreal, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in Ontario and Quebec (reports needed), Lilian Garcia, Lou D’Angeli, Percy Watson, Tim Horner, Patrick Clark

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre. The show includes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre meeting face to face. I have the night off, so join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will hear Jake’s audio review will be available tonight or on Saturday morning.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Charleston, West Virginia at the Charleston Coliseum. The show includes Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy for the AEW Tag Titles. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Kingston, Ontario at Leon’s Centre with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised matches: Dolph Ziggler vs. Theory in a Street Fight, Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor, The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy, Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Owens, and the show will be hosted by Trish Stratus.

-WWE is in Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Triple Threat for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Liv Morgan and Aliyah vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship.

-WWE is in London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens with a “Sunday Stunner” show featuring the following advertised matches: Dolph Ziggler vs. Theory in a Street Fight, Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor, The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy, Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Owens, and the show will be hosted by Trish Stratus.

-WWE is in Quebec City, Quebec at Centre Videotron with a “Sunday Stunner” show featuring the following advertised matches: The host venue website has a dated lineup, but the show will likely feature the same card as Saturday’s show in Ottawa.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tim Horner is 63.

-Lilian Garcia is 56.

-Lou D’Angeli is 50. He worked as Lou E Dangerously and Sign Guy Dudley in ECW.

-Percy Watson (Nicholas McNeil) is 41.

-Patrick Clark Jr., who wrestled as Velveteen Dream, is 27.