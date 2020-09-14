WWE U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley on his status with Bellator MMA, what he and MVP tell Shelton Benjamin

CategoriesInterview Highlights MMA / UFC News WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE’s U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and was asked about his status with the Bellator mixed martial arts promotion. “I’m fighting until I can’t fight anymore,” Lashley said. “I just had a conversation with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship guy. We discussed going out there and doing a bare knuckle fight. I still have an agreement with Bellator. I always thought I would find my way back to WWE. When I signed my Bellator contract, I had an out clause for the WWE. It said if WWE alone offered me a contract they would relieve me from the Bellator contract. [Bellator President] Scott Coker is an amazing guy. The fact he gave me that contract was just incredible. But since he gave me it, I still have fights with Bellator and can fight with them, which is a really good thing.”

Lashley also commented on Shelton Benjamin joining him and MVP in The Hurt Business. “A lot of times when you get into the wrestling business you get stuck into the mindset of just wanting to have good matches,” Lashley said. “You can have a good match with everyone. We can put you on ‘Main Event’ every week and the undercard. That’s the one thing MVP and I have been drilling into him: ‘Shelton, you’re 250 pounds and an extreme athlete and one of the greatest wrestlers to step foot in the ring. Kick people’s ass. That’s the only way to get attention and get noticed and get what you want.'” Read the full interview at TVInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: Lashley also discussed his desire to face Brock Lesnar, the Raw Underground concept, and he justifies his run with Lana. Lashley has a 15-2 record in MMA and won his last eight fights. At age 44, it feels like he’s running out of time to be a strong contender to the Bellator Heavyweight Championship, which is currently held by Ryan Bader.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...