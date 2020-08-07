8/7 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus, Jeff Hardy vs. King Corbin, The Dirt Sheet with special correspondent Sonya Deville, the latest on Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman on the road to SummerSlam

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Taped August 4, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired August 7, 2020 on Fox

A swamp fight clip collection was shown from Extreme Rules a few weeks ago. It was interspersed with Bray Wyatt voice clips speaking about how Bray didn’t want to hurt Braun, he only wanted to help him. It ended with Wyatt saying that no one is safe until The Fiend gets what he wants. We then saw another clip of The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss with the Mandible Claw to close the show last week.

The show cut to the Firefly Funhouse, where Bray Wyatt adjusted a photo of Bray Wyatt on the wall. Wyatt said he was upset that people were sliding into his DMs telling him that he was responsible for what happened to Bliss last week. He said it was Strowman’s fault, because he wouldn’t just give him what he wants. Wyatt said he knows that “he” would be there later with someone special. He advised Strowman to give him what he wants, or else he will find out what he was truly capable of.

In the arena, Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcomed everyone to the show, and Matt Riddle made his entrance. Footage aired of Baron Corbin paying off Shorty G to take out Matt Riddle, and on Riddle later in the show. After the video package, Sheamus made his ring entrance.

1. Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus: Both men maneuvered around each other early on, with Riddle attempting and failing to apply a sleeper hold. Sheamus grabbed a headlock takedown, but Riddle was quick to his feet and replied with a single leg trip. Sheamus landed a knee to the ribs and stomped away at Riddle before moving back into a shoulder hold. Riddle reversed out and applied an armbar, and then twisted into a pinfall attempt for a two count. Sheamus fought back to his feet and landed a powerbomb to take control.

Sheamus hung Riddle on the top rope and landed some clubs to the chest. He then took to the top rope, but Riddle knocked him off the turnbuckle and down to the floor…[c]

Sheamus landed a trio of Irish Curse back breakers for a near fall. The commentary team made a point to see that these are the kinds of matches that Riddle has to win to make his mark. Riddle landed a side kick and a series of punches. He then landed a wheel kick to the head of Sheamus, followed by an overhead suplex. He then landed a kick and a running senton for another near fall.

Riddle went up top for his twisting senton, but Sheamus avoided it and landed White Noise for a near fall of his own. Riddle avoided a Brogue Kick and landed a German Suplex with a bridge for another near fall. Riddle went for a running knee, but Sheamus rolled him up for another near fall. Sheamus took a run into the post attempting to spear Riddle and spilled to the floor. They traded strikes on the outside, and Sheamus rolled into the ring after landing a knee.

Shorty G then appeared and attacked Riddle from behind, sending him into the screen on the ring.

Matt Riddle won via disqualification at 11:51

After the match, Riddle recovered and bounced Shorty G all over the ringside area, and ended with a kick against the steps on the outside. Riddle strutted to the back and Sheamus gave Shorty G a Brogue Kick. He then grabbed a mic and screamed at Shorty G that he had taken a win from him, and then landed another Brogue Kick. Shorty G was laid out in the middle of the ring. Cole said the Fiend will appear later with Alexa Bliss, and Sonya Deville will be on The Dirt Sheet next…[c]

My Take: A solid match with an extremely unsatisfying finish. I guess they didn’t want anyone to take a loss here, but that doesn’t really make it any more interesting as a viewer. Shorty G desperately needs a change of gimmick and scenery, because the WWE continues to devalue him as just about every opportunity.

Backstage, Sheamus confronted Baron Corbin and told him the next time his minion interfered with his match, he would put his foot up his arse. Corbin said he had to deal with Jeff Hardy tonight, but he’d be happy to put a dent in his skull. Corbin had been talking to a woman who wasn’t formally introduced.

In the arena, Miz and Morrison were in the ring and introduced a video recap of Sonya attacking Mandy Rose last week. Retribution caused some microphones to fritz out on Miz and Morrison, and Miz said he thought they were on Raw. They then introduced Mandy Rose’s hair, which appeared as a blonde wig with googly eyes. They then mimed ridiculous voices to simulate the hair being upset with Mandy for not getting in touch with her since the incident.

They complained about Tucker eating meat and cheese, and how they photoshopped her roots. Morrison. They made some bad hair jokes about split ends and conditioner before the hair announced it signed a Netflix development deal. They finally got around to introducing Sonya Deville, who wore a pantsuit and a tie.

Sonya said Mandy’s hair was someone she could really get behind. They asked why she cut Mandy’s hair, and she replied that she was a woman of her word. She said she was going to make her as ugly on the outside as she is on the inside. She mocked Mandy for being weak, and said she had destroyed Mandy in the ring, and then mentally with a little haircut. Sonya said the crowd was waiting for Mandy to get her revenge, but it was never going to happen because she’s broken.

Miz and Morrison said they hadn’t heard from them since last week. Sonya said Otis and Mandy finally look like a couple now, and Morrison said they look like a couple of Ogres. Heavy Machinery’s music hit and they ran down and cleared everyone from the ring. Tag match coming up next most likely…[c]

My Take: Sonya was a bit off her promo game compared to her best work, but Miz and Morrison were absolutely dreadful. If they maintained half the audience during that hair interview it’ll be a miracle. How you could pre-tape the show let that make the air is baffling to me.

A video of Cesaro and Nakamura capturing the tag titles was shown. They then made their entrance in the arena. Lince Dorado made his entrance to represent the Lucha House Party. He was accompanied by Gran Metalik. Cesaro will be wrestling for his team.

2. Lince Dorado vs. Cesaro: Lince tried to use his speed early on, but Cesaro caught him with a backbreaker. Dorado sent Cesaro to the floor with a head scissors, and the lights dimmed a bit. He then jumped on Cesaro on the floor, and sent him into the apron with another head scissors. Dorado landed a sunset flip for a near fall, but got caught on a second springboard attempt for another breakbacker.

Cesaro then targeted the back and neck of Dorado, and landed a running elbow drop for two count. Dorado fired back with a Springboard Stunner, and then attempted his trio of moonsaults in the corner. Nakamura prevented the third one with some interference. Dorado surprised Cesaro with a victory roll, but he was able to kick out. Cesaro then landed a european uppercut and a Neutralizer for the win.

Cesaro defeated Lince Dorado at 4:27

After the match, the champions celebrated in the ring. Heavy Machinery and Miz & Morrison was officially announced for later in the show. Otis was shown in the back pitching a fit. Kayla Braxton asked him about the match, and he said everything is a joke to them. He said he likes jokes, but they are crossing the line. Tucker said what Sonya did was despicable, and that Miz and Morrison can’t let it go. Otis said can deal with people picking on him, because he’s dealt with it all his life, but he won’t stand for people picking on his beautiful peach Mandy Rose. He said Miz and Morrison will find out what happens when you piss him off later…

In the arena, The Fiend made his entrance with his skull lantern…[c]

My Take: Cesaro and Dorado made good use of four minutes, and Cesaro really shines basically any time he’s in the ring. One of the best technical performers in the world, and it’s obvious. I really liked Otis and Tucker’s promo. It’s just a shame Miz and Morrison weren’t able to set the stage a bit better earlier. Tucker showed some genuine concern for his friend, and Otis showed some fire over the situation with Mandy Rose.



