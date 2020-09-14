WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: The final number for Friday’s show featuring Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Sheamus and King Corbin

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.329 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.261 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.129 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown shot up nicely compared to the week before and even compared to the overnight number. Smackdown led Fox to ties for first place in the adults 18-49, and 25-54 demographics, a second place finish in adults 18-34, and a first place finish in the men 18-49 demo in Friday’s cable ratings.