WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Clash at the Castle taped go-home show

September 6, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.077 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 1.990 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from to the previous episode’s 0.48 rating in the same demo. These are good numbers for a holiday weekend show. The September 3, 2021 edition of Smackdown produced 2.220 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor for the WWE Universal Championship.

