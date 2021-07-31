What's happening...

07/31 McGuire’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: The Good Brothers vs. Brody King and Chris Dickinson in the Tag Team Turbulence tournament finals, Kevin Knight vs. Bateman, Adrian Quest, Fred Rosser, and Karl Fredericks vs. Misterioso, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson

July 31, 2021

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: The Good Brothers vs. Brody King and Chris Dickinson in the Tag Team Turbulence tournament finals, Kevin Knight vs. Bateman, Adrian Quest, Fred Rosser, and Karl Fredericks vs. Misterioso, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson (9:31)…

  1. Chris Johnson July 31, 2021 @ 12:24 pm

    When are you going to post about Bray Wyatt’s release?

