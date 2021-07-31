07/31 McGuire’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: The Good Brothers vs. Brody King and Chris Dickinson in the Tag Team Turbulence tournament finals, Kevin Knight vs. Bateman, Adrian Quest, Fred Rosser, and Karl Fredericks vs. Misterioso, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: The Good Brothers vs. Brody King and Chris Dickinson in the Tag Team Turbulence tournament finals, Kevin Knight vs. Bateman, Adrian Quest, Fred Rosser, and Karl Fredericks vs. Misterioso, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson (9:31)…

Click here to stream or download the July 31 NJPW Strong audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.