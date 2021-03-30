WWE Raw viewership for the penultimate edition before WrestleMania 37

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.701 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.861 million average from last week.
Powell’s POV: Raw presumably took a hit due to CBS’s coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.733 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.697 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.673 million viewers. The three hours of Raw averaged a .56 rating and finished third, second, and first, respectively, in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Last week’s show averaged a .53 in the 18-49 demo. The March 30, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.924 million viewers for the WrestleMania 36 go-home show.
You go the precious demo rating for the 18 to 49 demogrpahic wrong. WWE RAW AVERAGED A .56 RATING IN THE 18 TO 49 DEMOGRAPHIC. THE .38 WAS IN THE 18 TO 34 DEMOGRAPHIC. THE FACT IS THAT WWE HELD THE TOP THREE SPOTS IN THE category which know it all pain in the wwe’s rectum dave meltzer lives and dies by each week.
FIXED. THANK YOU. BUT WHY ARE WE YELLING? AND WHY ARE YOU OBSESSED WITH DAVE? DID HE HURT YOU?