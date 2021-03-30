WWE Raw viewership for the penultimate edition before WrestleMania 37

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.701 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.861 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: Raw presumably took a hit due to CBS’s coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.733 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.697 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.673 million viewers. The three hours of Raw averaged a .56 rating and finished third, second, and first, respectively, in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Last week’s show averaged a .53 in the 18-49 demo. The March 30, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.924 million viewers for the WrestleMania 36 go-home show.