What's happening...

ROH 19th Anniversary reader poll results

March 30, 2021

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s ROH 19th Anniversary pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 51 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 29 percent, and C finished third with 13 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B+ grade in my same night audio review for Dot Net Members. ROH did a nice job with the storyline build to most of the matches and the wrestlers held up their part in the ring. It’s worth checking out a replay for the $9.99 HonorClub price tag. The show is also available as a standalone event priced at $19.99 on FITE TV.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.