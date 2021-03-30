ROH 19th Anniversary reader poll results

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s ROH 19th Anniversary pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 51 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 29 percent, and C finished third with 13 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B+ grade in my same night audio review for Dot Net Members. ROH did a nice job with the storyline build to most of the matches and the wrestlers held up their part in the ring. It’s worth checking out a replay for the $9.99 HonorClub price tag. The show is also available as a standalone event priced at $19.99 on FITE TV.