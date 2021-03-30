NXT producer “Road Dogg” Brian James heading home following a hospital stay

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT producer Brian “Road Dogg” James will be leaving the hospital today after being treated over the weekend for a possible heart attack. James’ wife Tracy shared the good news on her Facebook page. “Wanna give everybody an update I just got the best birthday ever,” she wrote. “My husband has no blockages and he’s getting to come home today we still have some doctor visits to take him to but his heart is good. Thank you all so much for all the prayers I do believe in that.￼”

Powell’s POV: The situation seems similar to what one of my family members went through in January. My family member was hospitalized for what fortunately turned out to be just a minor heart attack. After numerous tests, doctors found no blockages, sent him on his way, and he is doing just fine today. It’s good to read that the James story appears to have a happy ending. Here’s wishing him and his family the best, and a very happy birthday to his wife.