Impact Wrestling TV viewership for Christian Cage’s return as the new champion

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 126,000 viewers for AXS-TV, Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the previous week’s 122,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was equal to last week. The show finished 122nd in Thursdays cable ratings in that demo. An NFL preseason game topped the cable ratings with 1.674 million viewers. The competition will only get tougher for Impact once the NFL regular season starts in September.