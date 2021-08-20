MLW reschedules Texas event due to COVID surge

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling announced that it has moved the event scheduled for September 11 in the Dallas, Texas area to March 31, 2022. “Unfortunately, due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and emerging lambda variant in Texas, we have come to the difficult but right decision to reschedule our September event in Texas,” MLW CEO Court Bauer stated in a press release. “We don’t take postponing an event lightly, however, the health and well being of our fans, talent, staff, crew and the community remains paramount.” Read the full press release at MLW.com.

Powell’s POV: MLW is honoring tickets that were purchased for next month on the new date. There’s no word yet as to whether MLW will schedule another event in September in a different location.