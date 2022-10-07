10/07 Moore’s Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory audio review: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Title, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Titles, Call Your Shot gauntlet

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view event: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Title, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Titles, Call Your Shot gauntlet, and more (42:49)…

Click here for the October 7 Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.