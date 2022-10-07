10/07 McGuire’s AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts IV audio review: Death Triangle vs. Dark Order for the AEW Trios Titles, Pac vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Title, Jade Cargill vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Title, FTR vs. Gates of Agony for the ROH Tag Titles, Blackpool Combat Club vs. Rush and Private Party

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts IV: Death Triangle vs. Dark Order for the AEW Trios Titles, Pac vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Title, Jade Cargill vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Title, FTR vs. Gates of Agony for the ROH Tag Titles, Blackpool Combat Club vs. Rush and Private Party, and more (38:56)…

Click here to stream or download the October 7 AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts IV audio review.

