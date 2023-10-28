AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

-Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Jay White vs. AR Fox

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews in action

Powell’s POV: Abadon beat Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, and Anna Jay in a four-way on Rampage to earn the title shot. AEW Collision will be live from Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio reviews are be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sunday mornings.