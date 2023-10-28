AEW Rampage results (10/27): Murphy’s review of Mike Santana vs. Ortiz, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher, four-way for a shot at the AEW Women’s Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 116)

Taped October 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center

Aired October 27, 2023 on TNT

The Rampage opening aired and pyro shot off from the stage. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary…

1. Mike Santana vs. Ortiz. Both wrestlers were in the ring without televised entrances. Both engaged in a long staredown before Santana hit Ortiz to begin the action. The announcer pointed out that this match was no disqualification. Ortiz dropkicked Santana to the floor and followed up with a dive that looked to be a little short.

Ortiz began attacking Santana with items from under the ring, including a garbage can, a steel char and a kendo stick. Excalibur announced a pay-per-view event, Worlds End, for Saturday, December 30 from the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, which is in my backyard.

Ortiz removed a table from under the ring as the two exchanged blows. Santana eventually gained the advantage and hit an Asai moonsault onto Ortiz on the floor. Santana began using the weapons on Ortiz that Ortiz had introduced into the match. Ortiz regained the advantage and powerbombed Santana onto the table. Ortiz rolled Santana back into the ring for a near fall. Santana suplexed Ortiz onto the floor from the apron as the show went to its first picture-in-picture break. [C]

The two were back to exchanging blows and German suplexes coming out of the break. Eventually, Santana hit a cutter for a near fall. Ortiz blocked a lariat for a snap powerslam for another two count. Both went back to exchanging blows. Santana blocked a cutter from the top rope and shoved Ortiz into referee Rick Knox. Ortiz was able to stop himself before colliding with Knox. Santana rallied with a discus lariat, followed by a cannonball in the corner and a vicious looking powerbomb for the win.

Mike Santana defeated Ortiz in about 12:00.

After the match, Santana yelled at Ortiz who was still down before offering him a fist bump. While Ortiz didn’t accept, he nodded in agreement and Santana left the ring. Sonjay Dutt entered the ring and attempted to align with Ortiz.

Don’s Take: I’m actually surprised to see a clean finish here given the history between the two. And as I said last week, I’m surprised to see this match featured on Rampage. Despite the clean finish, I don’t think this will be a “one and done.” I expect Ortiz to get his win back to set up a rubber match. And please keep Ortiz away from the Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal faction.

A video package aired to set up MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega on Collision. This was a long package that featured comments from both competitors in addition to Renee Paquette, Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur. Jay White interrupted Omega and wished him good luck. Don Callis interrupted MJF and offered him a spot in the Don Callis family. MJF declined the offer citing he was already the AEW World Champion and didn’t need Callis’ help.

Don’s Take: I expect this to be more of an angle with involvement from Callis and White and less of a match. This should be reserved for a major pay-per-view, so I’m wondering what Tony’s logic was in on putting this on his weekly television show.

Renee Paquette was with TBS Champion, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale and Shye Blue. Statlander asked Blue what her problem was. Blue said she was fine but Nightinhgale disagreed and said this isn’t who we are. Blue said she was going to get ready for the match and suggested Nightingale do the same.

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford were in the ring. Sabian talked about Philadelphia as a major sports city. He talked about Rocky Balboa and congratulated the Phillies on their big win. Ford let him know they lost and he corrected himself saying that they are positioned to win the Super Bowl. Ford corrected him again and he said the World Series. He then told the fans to bet their money on James Harden before the Briscoe Brothers music hit and Mark Briscoe returned from injury.

Sabian noted that Briscoe was a real “rags to rags” story and noted that Briscoe had as many teeth as the Eagles had Super Bowl rings. Briscoe punched Sabian and cleared him from the ring to end the segment.

Don’s Take: Nice to see Mark Briscoe back after a prolonged absence.

Renee Paquette interviewed Anna Jay, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Jake Hager. Jay talked about her opportunity to become the number one contender for the AEW Women’s Championship and said that she hoped the men would have her back like she always had theirs.

Don Callis came in and said he was looking for a tag team for the Don Callis family. He said if Menard and Parker were to take care of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, they would be welcome into the family. Garcia took exception and called Callis a parasite. Jay got frustrated and said tonight was about her. Everyone left except for Parker. Ruby Soho came in and gave Parker his comb and there was a brief flirtatious moment between the two.

2. Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Abadon in a four-way for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship on Collision. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager stood on the stage with Jay but returned to the back. The four women battled as Toni Storm’s music hit and she came out to sit on the stage to watch the match. The show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Nightingale was in control, cleaning house on all three women and hitting the “pounce” on Anna Jay. Blue dropkicked Nightingale from the second rope for a near fall which was broken up by Abadon. Willow hit a spinebuster on Jay for another near fall which was broken up by Blue. Nightingale and Blue exchanged blows before Blue threw her into the post.

Blue then teamed up with Jay on Abadon. Blue gained the advantage on both but was pulled out of the ring by Nightingale as she ran off the ropes. This allowed Abadon to drive Jay down to the mat with her knee for the win.

Abdadon defeated Anna Jay, Skye Blue, and Willow Nightingale in a four-way in roughly 9:00 to earn a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship on AEW Collision.

Don’s Take: It was nice to see Abadon back and it will be interesting to see her match up with Shida. Toni Storm appearing on the stage was random but given that she’s over with the live crowd, I get wanting to feature her. I had thought Blue and Nightingale would be aligned but I guess we’re going to get a feud first.

The Acclaimed were backstage and declared next week on Collision to be “National 69 Day” in honor of their 69-day title reign. Max Caster invited MJF to sit ringside which drew the ire of Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn…

The announce team cut to a brief snippet of a press conference with Tony Khan, Orange Cassidy and Claudio Castagnoli. The two were announced for an AEW International Title Match this coming Wednesday on Dynamite…

3. Kyle Fletcher vs. Konosuke Takeshita. Don Callis and Powerhouse Hobbs joined the announce team. Chain wrestling from the two to start while Excalibur ran down the Collision lineup. The action spilled to the floor as Fletcher threw Takeshita over the barricade. Takeshita rallied and hit a blue thunder bomb for a near fall. The show went into its final picture-in-picture break. [C]

Takeshita continued on the offense. Fletcher reversed the momentum and dove onto Takeshita on the floor. Callis noted that Fletcher was too nice. Fletcher hit a cross body for a near fall. Excalibur began to hype the Dynamite lineup as the two exchanged blows.

The closing sequence featured a reverse huracanrana and lariat by Takeshita for a near fall. Fletcher then hit a brain buster for a close near fall that popped the crowd and prompted a “This is Awesome” chant. Takeshita hit a tomb stone from the second rope for a near fall. The two exchanged blows once more before Takeshita gained the upper hand with a knee strike for the win.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kyle Fletcher in about 11:00.

After the match, Hobbs and Callis came down to the ring. Hobbs and Takeshita threw Fletcher to the floor but Fletcher returned with a steel chair. He knocked Takeshita out of the ring and then hit Hobbs who no-sold the shot. He grabbed Fletcher by the throat but Callis stopped him. He embraced Fletcher and told him that “he earned it” and that “this is what he wanted to see.” Fletcher left the ring with the Callis family as the show went off the air.

Don’s Take: A fantastic main event and as much as it would have been interesting to see a babyface Fletcher align with Omega and Jericho against the Callis Family, Fletcher is great as a heel and I can only assume that Mark Davis will follow suit when he returns from injury and Callis will have his tag team.

A strong episode of Rampage. It was packed with two meaningful matches and a great closing match that furthered the Don Callis-Kyle Fletcher story. It will be interesting to see if this is part of the ongoing vision for the show or if it’s a one-time occurrence. Until next week!