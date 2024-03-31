AEW Dynasty lineup: The updated card for AEW’s new pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, April 21 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.
-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship
-Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson
-The finals of the tournament to crown new AEW Tag Team Champions
-Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship
-Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews
Powell’s POV: AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 on Bleacher Report, traditional pay-per-view television, and now TrillerTV.com in the United States. Join me for my live review of AEW Dynasty, plus a same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
