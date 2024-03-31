Rick Starks’ neck injury caused AEW Collision match to conclude earlier than planned

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ricky Starks suffered an apparent stinger during his tag team match with Big Bill against “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin. Wade Keller of ProWrestling.net reports that the match concluded earlier than planned as a result of the injury scare. Starks took to Instagram.com afterward to share a positive udpate. “I’m all good, everything checked out fine,” Starks wrote. “Was being precautious.” Read more at PWTorch.com.

Powell’s POV: I correctly assumed in my live review that the injury occurred when Starks took a Pele Kick from Darius. For those who missed it, Starks was rolled up and pinned and did not kick out, but the referee stopped his count at two. Starks was then hit with an assisted DDT and pinned. Keller’s story notes that it’s unclear whether Top Flight were the planned winners of the quarterfinal match in the AEW Tag Team Title tournament. Obviously, it’s great news that Starks seems to have avoided another major neck injury.