6/3 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Cody vs. Jungle Boy for the TNT Championship, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian for the AEW Tag Titles, Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana, Big Swole vs. Nyla Rose

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 35)

Taped May 28, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired June 3, 2020 on TNT

There was a brief video at the start of Dynamite that expressed empathy with the Black Lives Matter movement. We then saw a recap video from last week’s Dynamite. It focused on FTR’s debut, Brian Cage and Moxley, and Cody’s open challenge. The normal Dynamite opening aired after the video. JR, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur started the broadcast, and wrestlers were shown at ringside. Britt Baker had a giant setup so she could sit with her injured leg.

They announce team plugged Nyla Rose vs Big Swole, an FTR Interview, and Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian. That match will start the show, as Kip Sabian made his ring entrance with Penelope Ford. Jimmy Havoc was next, followed by Hangman Page and Kenny Omega.

1. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc for the AEW Tag Team Championships: Omega and Havoc started the match in the ring. Havoc roughed up Kenny on the ropes with some elbows, but Kenny returned the favor as Havoc attempted to hit the ropes on the opposite side of the ring. Penelope Ford got involved early and distracted Kenny, allowing Havoc to recapture control and isolate Kenny in the heel corner. Sabian tagged in and landed a back elbow for a two count.

Havoc tagged in, and Omega turned the tables with a vertical suplex. FTR were shown watching the action from the crowd. Hangman Page tagged in and landed a hard clothesline on Havoc in the corner. Omega entered again with a double axe handle, and then quickly tagged Page again for a double team. They landed some hard chops on Havoc. Sabian tried to springboard into the ring and take them out, but they caught him and tossed him aside.

Ford took flight and went for a head scissors, and he caught her as well. Rick Knox saw her wrapped around Hangman, and told him to drop her. He obliged, and Ford was tossed out. Havoc entered the ring again and took Omega and Page out with a wrench behind Knox’s back, and then made a cover on Page for a near fall. Page managed to land a kick on Sabian on the apron, but Havoc cut him off again.

Omega was out of the match at ringside due to the wrench attack, which allowed Havoc and Sabian to take over. Havoc wrenched on Hangman’s jaw, and Sabian took out Omega again with a dropkick. He then landed a soccer kick on Page, who popped out and started brawling with both Havoc and Sabian. Omega recovered and tagged back into the match. He landed a huracarrana on both Havoc and Sabian. He then rolled up Sabian in the corner for a near fall.

Page then tagged back into the match, and he and Omega landed a big boot and kotaro crusher combo. Page then did a standing shooting star press for a near fall. Page then took out Havoc on the apron, who tried and failed to swing a hacksaw at him. Page then hit a huge lariat on Sabian, but Havoc broke up the pin. Page tagged in Omega, and then went after Havoc on the outside. Havoc whipped Page into the barricade, and pulled him into the ring at the heel corner.

Sabian escaped Omega and tagged in Havoc, who picked up Omega and sent him into the corner onto Page with a Death Valley Driver. He then landed a spike DDT and covered Omega, but Page broke up the pin.

Havoc and Sabian controlled Omega for a few more moments, but he broke free with a DDT and a V-Trigger. Page tagged back in and the Champions took over. Page landed a powerbomb on Sabian, and Omega followed up with a V-Trigger. They then hit the Last Call on Havoc and pinned him to pick up the win.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defeated Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc at 14:05

After the match, FTR were shown looking on in the crowd. JR mentioned that Omega and Page will face Best Friends at Fyter Fest…[c]

My Take: I enjoyed the match, but I felt it was a bit too long and tried to do a little too much. They tried to cram a lot into 14 minutes, and I’m not sure it made the match much better because I never really bought into the suspense down the stretch. Sabian and Havoc were never the opponents that were going to take down Omega and Page, and so the near falls lacked a bit of suspense down the stretch.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

