AEW Dark preview: Fifteen matches set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-Vertvixen vs. Madi Wrenkowski.
-Tesha Price vs. Penelope Ford.
-John Skyler vs. John Silver.
-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Carlie Bravo and Aaron Solow.
-Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.
-Luchasaurus vs. Cezar Bononi.
-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.
-KiLynn King vs. Jazmin Allure.
-Leyla Hirsch vs. Savannah Evans.
-Jack Evans vs. Dark Order’s 10.
-D3 vs. Nick Comoroto.
-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Fuego Del Sol and Jake St. Patrick.
-Bear Country vs. Dean Alexander and Brick Aldridge.
-Angel Fashion, Baron Black, Vary Morales, and Ryzin vs. Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Alan Angels.
-Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn vs. David Ali, Adam Priest, and Seth Gargis.
Powell’s POV: So much for the idea that AEW would split the match count between Dark and Elevation to avoid having marathon shows. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.
Be the first to comment