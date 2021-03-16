AEW Dark preview: Fifteen matches set for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Vertvixen vs. Madi Wrenkowski.

-Tesha Price vs. Penelope Ford.

-John Skyler vs. John Silver.

-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Carlie Bravo and Aaron Solow.

-Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Luchasaurus vs. Cezar Bononi.

-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

-KiLynn King vs. Jazmin Allure.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Savannah Evans.

-Jack Evans vs. Dark Order’s 10.

-D3 vs. Nick Comoroto.

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Fuego Del Sol and Jake St. Patrick.

-Bear Country vs. Dean Alexander and Brick Aldridge.

-Angel Fashion, Baron Black, Vary Morales, and Ryzin vs. Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Alan Angels.

-Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn vs. David Ali, Adam Priest, and Seth Gargis.

Powell’s POV: So much for the idea that AEW would split the match count between Dark and Elevation to avoid having marathon shows. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.